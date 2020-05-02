Québec solidaire: the people’s assembly to an exit of crisis of democracy
The parliamentary leader of Québec Solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, believes a debate is needed now as there is a question of déconfinement.
May 2, 2020 16h59
Share
Québec solidaire: the people’s assembly to an exit of crisis of democracy
Roxanne Ocampo
The Canadian Press
Share
MONTREAL — Québec solidaire launches a series of virtual meetings to take the pulse of the citizens on the exit from the crisis, seen as an opportunity to start afresh.
The parliamentary leader of the training, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, said the government has until now had a free hand to make the pandemic COVID-19, but that a public debate is needed now as there is a question of déconfinement.
The prime minister François Legault is according to him “especially in a hurry to leave the machine”, having charged the ministers of Finance, Economy, Labour, as well as the president of the Treasury Board to drive the recovery.
But this squad ministerial was never given “the mandate to reinvent the Quebec” and cannot legitimately take decisions as decisive for the future, argues Mr. Nadeau Dubois.
“The societal challenges we will face in the next few months are important and should be debated democratically”, he insisted, in a telephone interview Saturday.
All the more that the Coalition avenir Québec has been brought to power in a context of other, on the basis of promises in good part obsolete.
“In a month and a half, everything has changed,” he stressed. It gives him an obligation to consult, to be in dialogue with society.”
The left party puts forward a program of workshops and discussion panels, in-line, with guests including philosopher Alain Denault, the co-founder of Équiterre Laure Waridel and the ex-coordinator of the Front for popular action on urban redevelopment François Saillant. This initiative also includes a series of eight “meetings” kitchen, where elected solidarity exchange with citizens about the Québec after the crisis.
A first video conference of its kind took place last Tuesday, with Sol Zanetti and Catherine Dorion. Nearly 150 participants joined them to discuss the treatment of elders. On Sunday, it will be the turn of Andrés Fontecilla and Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois to lead the discussion, this time on the theme of inequalities accentuated by the pandemic.
The assemblies of the kitchen to come and have approximately 400 students enrolled, ” says Mr Nadeau-Dubois, who see in it the sign of a thirst for collective reflection on the lessons to be learned from the current situation.
A deletion in part, involuntary
Until recently, the opposition parties had a low profile, keeping to question the government’s directives.
They had agreed in mid-march to a suspension of parliamentary business until 21 April. They have since agreed to extend the closure of the national Assembly until may 5, but they had to get the tone to get the holding of parliamentary committees, virtual here here.
Questioned on the consequences of this initial erasing of the opposition, the member for Gouin has denied that it was a conscious choice on the part of Québec solidaire.
“From the moment the national Assembly is closed, where we are in our constituencies, who were buried under the aid requests of the citizens, where it is confined to we also, it becomes much more difficult to participate in the debate”, he explained, noting that the media have also chosen to concentrate their efforts to relay a message from the government.
However, it acknowledged that the role of Québec solidaire is entering a new phase, where he will revive the democratic debate and to show that the crisis, despite its tragedy, is an opportunity.
“The worst thing that could happen is that we have lived through a crisis like this, that we have lost so many lives, so many sacrifices, and that after that, everything continues as before, we do not learn from the lessons and redo the same mistakes. This would be the worst-case scenario.”