Québec solidaire wants to be a “tax of a pandemic” for businesses to be profitable
The spokesperson of Québec solidaire in the field of finance and member of parliament for Rosemont, Vincent Marissal
Share
May 14, 2020 13h03
Updated at 19h04
Share
Québec solidaire wants to be a “tax of a pandemic” for businesses to be profitable
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
Québec solidaire wants a “war effort” of companies that continue to make money during the crisis of the COVID-19, and propose to raise a new tax of a pandemic”.
“We don’t ask the companies that are struggling to do more,” said from the outset, the spokesperson of Québec solidaire (QS) in the areas of finance and member of parliament for Rosemont, Vincent Marissal.
Thursday morning, Mr. Marissal and his senior Manon Massé, made a short presentation in front of a handful of journalists that are installed at a distance from each other in the large red Room of the parliament of Québec.
“It is proposed to go looking the money where it is, where there are profits. Several superstores have seen their turnover increase in the first quarter. The giants of the digital have benefited from it also. The financial institutions have made no gift. The security agencies, for example. There are companies that make money with the pandemic,” says Mr. Marissal.
From there the idea for the State to go to recover a portion of these profits to cover the additional expenditure shocks caused by the COVID-19. In imposing this special tax for a year, until in 2021, QS is estimated that the government could recover $6 billion.
The expected deficit for 2020-2021 will be in the range between 12 and $ 15 billion, recently unveiled by the minister of Finance, Eric Girard.
“In the past, governments have not hesitated to raise taxes to support the war effort, for example. […] A company must not hesitate to pull out the money necessary to help those who are hit or who work at the peril of their lives. But it should also provide the means to do it,” says Ms. Massé, who feared otherwise the back of the fiscal austerity in a possible second mandate of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ).
As in 2007
“There is much talk of solidarity of the people of quebec. It is true that there is solidarity, it is true that we are resilient, we stick together. But the tax, it is precisely that. And in a time of crisis, a tax of a pandemic, it is precisely what it is,” continued Mr. Marissal, who goes so far as to speak of”a duty” on the part of these companies.
The basic rate of tax for large companies would increase from 11.6% to 17.4 %, according to the proposal of QS. For small and medium-sized enterprises, the first $ 100,000 of profit would be exempt, but the rate would then be 4% to 6 %.
“It was [in these figures]in 2007, before the liberal governments successive do an obsession on the business taxes and the drop systematically. We are back where we were in 2007”, emphasizes the solidarity Marissal.
And “this is not because one makes less money that is no longer made. There are a number of companies, including banks, it may be, which may be a little less profit. So, this will be a profit buxom rather than astronomical. But there will still be a profit. Then, the profits, that is tax.”
No more of the third link
As to slow down or even postpone large infrastructure projects in order to save public money, QS lodge rather on the side of the CAQ on this subject and sees it as a “generator economy”.
“It should not be that large transit projects go by the wayside because suddenly there was more money. The climate crisis has not gone away. The COVID is a lot of havoc, but it has not done away with the climate crisis. Then, there are projects that are already launched. […] And we’re waiting for other projects. Of course, you will understand that you don’t changed your mind, the third link [Québec-Lévis] is not part of this list”, tranche M. Marissal.
“To the extent that [the projects] to meet a number of criteria, including those addressing greenhouse gas emissions,” says Massé. Therefore, the project of the third link, in our sense, since for a long time, should be abandoned. There, it is not accelerated, that one.
“There is a lot of money at the maintenance level of the buildings, our schools, our infrastructure, transit and, yes, we think it is time to put a speed on it. For, of course, to re-launch Québec’s economy, but also meet the imperatives of combating climate change,” she concludes.