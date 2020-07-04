Quebec suspended its advertising on Facebook for the month of July
Photo: Olivier Douliery Agence France-Presse
Facebook argued this week that it had taken measures to counter racism on its platforms.
Stephanie Marin, The canadian Press and
The canadian Press
19: 25
- Economy
The government of Québec is joining the global movement to boycott and suspend its purchases of advertising on Facebook for the entire month of July.
The decision takes effect immediately, and applies to all departments and agencies of the government, said the prime minister’s office in a news release issued Friday afternoon.
This decision follows in the wake of a movement launched to denounce the lack of supervision of the social network Facebook, on which circulate profusely and messages about nature that is racist, hateful and discriminatory, it was specified.
It is the prime minister François Legault, who himself demanded, is it supported in the release.
A spokesperson for the Treasury Board has indicated to The canadian Press that the government departments and agencies had spent 2.24 million $ in advertising on Facebook in 2019-2020. The previous year, the sum had reached $ 2.5 million. These data exclude investments made by state-owned companies.
Several financial institutions and companies in quebec have joined the initiative by ceasing all investment in advertising on Facebook in July, such as the National Bank, the Mouvement Desjardins and the Laurentian Bank.
Elsewhere in Canada, the five largest banks (Scotia, Royal, CIBC, Montreal and TD, as well as brands like Lululemon and MEC have also already indicated that they would cease temporarily to make advertising on Facebook. Globally, the movement has reached out to over 500 organizations and multinational companies such as Coca-Cola, Adidas, Ford and Unilever, who are calling for a stricter control of the racist content and hate speech.
Québec argues that with this decision, he wants to show the importance that he attaches to the fight against racism as well as to access to accurate information and quality.
The prime minister also invites corporations to join the movement.
Demonstrating consistency, the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ), the ruling party, has also announced the suspension of its advertisements on Facebook for a month — as early as Sunday, however, and urged other political parties to do the same.
Facebook argued this week that it had taken measures to counter racism on its platforms.
The company has indicated that they have made investments in artificial intelligence, so that 90 % of hate speech are processed before the users report them, and have banned 250 organizations supremacist white of Facebook and Instagram.
“We know that we still have work to do and we will continue to work with advocacy groups, civil rights, the world Alliance for responsible media, and other experts in order to develop even more tools, technologies, and policies to continue this fight,” said the company in an e-mail sent Thursday to The canadian Press.
The movement #StopHateForProfit was deployed on 17 June by various groups, including the national Association of american for the advancement of Black people (NAACP) and the Anti-Defamation League, which fights anti-semitism and hate speech. This mobilization comes in response to the proliferation of publications of anti-semitic and racist remarks on Facebook.