Quebec takes the residence Eden under his wing
The CISSS de Laval took charge of the home in The garden of Eden, at the request of the owner last Wednesday, ” says the communications officer of the organization.
On the 17th of April last, the private residence Eden, Laval had no cases of COVID, according to the CISSS de Laval. Three weeks later, the residence comprises a total of 34 people dead and 87 of the 136 patients are infected. The institution has been supported temporarily by the CISSS de Laval last week, but it was too little, too late. The arrival of reinforcements, the process of contamination was already well underway. And it still lacks the manpower.
Manon Ringuette is one of the first nurse of the CISSS to have been transferred to the private residence Eden, boulevard Lévesque Laval. It was at the end of the month of April.
“I found that there was a very great lack of staff and lack of organization in the face of the obligations to prevent the spread of the COVID,” she says in a telephone interview. The protective equipment was available and well worn, but the ways to use them were not yet to the point. “
The hot zones were well defined and the protocol to prevent transmission in these areas was well defined and respected, ” she explains. But there was a misunderstanding of the risks relating to the people who were waiting for a result.
In 20 years of service, I have never seen so much death in so little time
— Manon Ringuette
“The residents who had passed the screening tests and who were pending an outcome were not targeted [as a risk], so they were treated as those which were negative. “
This is what explains, according to it, the virus has spread so quickly in this private residence. “The staff could provide care for two days to a resident who received a positive result the next day. No precaution had been taken during this waiting time. It is quite possible that the spread occurred during this period since the cover travelled from one room to another. “
A few days later, a team from Quebec came in to review the process aimed at curbing the spread. “But the process of spread was already installed,” says Ms. Ringuette. It was only a matter of time before residents begin to develop symptoms because it had already traveled a lot. “
“The shortage of staff, overload of work in connection with the reorganization and a lack of knowledge has meant that it has taken as in a fire of straw, and it spread very quickly, she said. In 20 years of service, I have never seen so much death in so little time. “
The head of communications for the CISSS de Laval, and Judith Goudreau, confirms that training has been provided to the staff because the protective gear was poorly used.
Lack of staff
The CISSS has taken charge of the residence at the request of the owner last Wednesday, ” says Judith Goudreau. “The situation of this residence was precarious due to a lack of staff. In order to ensure the stability and quality care for residents, the owner and the CISSS have chosen a partnership approach adapted to the current situation rather than a guardianship. “
The reinforcements arrive gradually since mid-April, she said. Last Sunday, the CISSS has sent 45 people across 3 shifts. A services team of the St. John ambulance will support the teams in place this week.
But this is still not enough, notes the clinical nurse Manon Ringuette. “Despite all that is put in place, there is still a lack of staff. Every day, on every shift, people are asking to stay for the next quarter. “
But it is especially at night that there is a “big, big lack” of staff. “Since I’m here, I think that I have not seen a single time the complete personal during the night shift. I even got to make the choice to stay for the night after my work shift tonight because I found that it did not make sense. “
Normally, she says, it should be one nurse per unit. Now it happens that we ask nurses to cover three due to lack of staff.
The arrival of reinforcements sent by the CISSS makes a big difference, welcomes Cynthia Boucher, a nurse auxiliary of the residence. “There are doctors on site, we have a lot more resources than we had before “. But it notes that this is still not enough to suffice the demand. “There’s a lot of using day, but the evening and the night, not really. This is something that should be managed differently. “
She is sorry to see the distress of the residents and not be able to help more. “The hardest thing is really the human side, it loses this time because we don’t have the time. “
Gaps that still persist
The residence Eden has been the subject of several news stories reporting allegations of poor care in recent years. In 2019, the québec ombudsman conducted an investigation after receiving “reports from various sources” reporting of deficiencies regarding quality of care and services that are offered.
“To this day, many gaps remain, particularly with regard to the application of instructions and communication with the families,” wrote the ombudsman in his report published last July. However, overall, the situation has greatly improved since the CISSS has intensified its activities of monitoring and surveillance. “
The québec ombudsman recommended that the CISSS to provide a support more closely to the institution.