Quebec to nationalize the CHSLD
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault made the point about the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The highlights of the day
- 778 new people reported as positive, for a total of 22 616 confirmed cases ;
- 1460 people to be hospitalized (+49 ), including 227 in the icu (+20) ;
- 97 new deaths, for a total of 1340 people.
- François Legault argues that the figures are “inflated” because some patients are kept in hospitals to prevent the returns in the CHSLD.
A nationalization of the ltc facility ?
The premier of Quebec, has lifted eyes to the sky when the possibility that Ottawa places NURSING homes under the auspices of the canada health Act has been mentioned in the press conference. “When the health care system has been put in place, the federal government was funding 50 %. Today, he provides only 23 %, so if I have a request to make [Justin] Trudeau is that he will return to 50 % “, he launched. “The rest of us, we’ll take care of managing the network. “
François Legault also said to seriously study the possibility of nationalizing the CHSLD. “We have people who are fragile, who need care. In Quebec, the care, it is a public system, therefore, is that all NURSING homes should be made public ? I do not exclude it, ” he said. Quebec is ” looking at when the contracts of some of the CHSLD private institutes comes to an end, he added.
“You told me that when a lot of contracts are coming due soon, so there would be an opportunity to transfer these CHSLD access by the public relatively easy. “
In the Face of the situation in NURSING homes, Quebec also hopes to start the building of the houses of the seniors sooner than expected, and the prime minister has launched a call to his colleague at the Treasury, Christian Dubé. “People are too dense in NURSING homes “, said the head of the government.
The Coalition avenir Québec said up here want to open 2600 new places in the homes of the elderly or housing alternatives by the end of 2022.
A “deprogramming” to launch the déconfinement
François Legault, has once again prepared the minds on Friday at a déconfinement progressive Quebecers. “We can not wait for a vaccine “, because the arrival of it could take “6, 12, 18 or 24 months” to arrive, he listed.
“You need that Quebec is on the rise, there is a need for the normal life to resume, we need our friends, quietly, being careful, start again to life in society “, he added.
By saying “victim of its own success” and the good discipline of Quebecers, Francois Legault has said be aware of the work of “deprogramming” that expects its teams, in order to convince the population to put the nose outside. “As we leave gradually, we will be able to keep the situation under control,” he insisted.
But attention : the “dinner Sunday evening with grand-dad, grand-mom” and ” good roast beef “, this is not for tomorrow, ” added the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda. Hence the “dosing” of which he considers proof, in gradually opening the sectors of activity, ” with people who are not necessarily at risk, such as children.
Wearing a mask will also be ” strongly recommended “, particularly in the transport.
The great-grand-parents and grand-parents will, however, need a bit of patience. “Unfortunately, I do not advise to people over 60 years of age and over tighten their grandchildren in their arms for some time,” said François Legault. “I know it’s sad,” was he sorry.
Reinforcements (yet) sought
In yet another attempt to lure reinforcements in NURSING homes — where ” the fire started as in the hay “, according to the prime minister, François Legault sought to detail the salaries that will be offered to the persons who would come to lend a hand.
“All people, even those who are not qualified” will win the salary of the aids service, including the premiums.
This is the equivalent of ” 21,28 $ time, $ 777 a week, 3368 $ per month “, has enumerated the head of the government, in an apparent attempt to contrast with the monthly amounts of $ 2000 that have been reserved by the federal government for workers who find themselves without a job.
In addition, Quebec is looking for more skilled workers, as it did up here. It will be another spin of the wheel for scraping applications that are submitted on the site I contributes !
“Initially, there was a need for expertise in health and social services “, said the minister of Health, Danielle McCann. “Here, we have need of arms. “
To see the video
To review the press briefing of the government of Quebec: