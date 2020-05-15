Quebec will give a million masks in Montreal
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The premier of Quebec, François Legault
THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DAY
- 50 new deaths, for a total of 3401 ;
- 696 new confirmed cases, for a total of 41 420 ;
- 1822 people to be hospitalized (-13), of which 191 (+1) to the intensive care unit
Quebec will in the next few days 1 million face masks to the City of Montreal, in order that they are distributed, particularly in the transport and neighbourhoods most affected by the pandemic (including Montréal-North, the hot spot of the COVID-19 on the island). The government will also give $ 6 million to the whole of the transport companies of the metropolitan Community of Montreal.
The prime minister François Legault was reminded of the importance for users of public transportation in the Greater Montréal area and for residents of neighborhoods ” hot ” — where the communal transmission of the virus is the highest — wearing a mask. It does not make compulsory the wearing of the covering face in public transport.
He also indicated that all employees of CHSLD (public and private, are now tested routinely for the detection of the COVID-19, even if they have no symptoms.
Finally, Mr. Legault is back on his meeting with the 16 presidents and directors-general of CIUSSS and CHU du Grand Montréal. He noted that several problems have been identified, but that the greatest challenge remains to attract staff.
In order to compensate for this, the prime minister talked about the best salary — negotiations are undertaken with the trade unions in order that the premiums now being offered to front-line staff become permanent, but it has also launched an invitation to young people and people in areas slowed by the economic situation to seek training to join the health care network.
Several problems in NURSING homes were also identified during this meeting, including the lack of a pattern in some institutions, the cuts in the jobs of preventing infections, as well as the obsolescence of some facilities.
On this point, he is personally committed to this great work to take place, in addition to noting that the government may consider nationalizing the CHSLD private in the framework of the reform, which will take place after the pandemic.
Mr. Legault has, however, kept to throw the blame on the managers of private institutions, but he noted that it is easier for the CIUSSS to intervene in the public institutions.
With The canadian Press
More details will follow.