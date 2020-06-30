Quebec will make mandatory the wearing of mask in public transport
Dr. Horacio Arruda
June 29, 2020 20h07
Tommy Chouinard
The Press
Tristan Péloquin
The Press
Bruno Bisson
The Press
The government Legault will make mandatory the wearing of mask in public transit throughout Québec. The announcement will be made Tuesday, but the measure will come into force in about two weeks.
The prime minister François Legault will be a press conference with the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda. The latter has a little sold the wick by declaring Monday, but also, from the last week, that wearing a mask is mandatory in the systems of public transit is “very, very highly valued currently. He regretted once more a laxity in the observance of the safety instructions.
A period of two weeks is given to allow the public and transport companies to prepare for the entry into force of the measure, according to the explanation given by a government source.
