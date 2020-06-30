Quebec will make mandatory the wearing of mask in public transport

June 30, 2020

Dr. Horacio Arruda

June 29, 2020 20h07

Quebec will make mandatory the wearing of mask in public transport

Tommy Chouinard

The Press

Tristan Péloquin

The Press

Bruno Bisson

The Press

The government Legault will make mandatory the wearing of mask in public transit throughout Québec. The announcement will be made Tuesday, but the measure will come into force in about two weeks.

The prime minister François Legault will be a press conference with the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda. The latter has a little sold the wick by declaring Monday, but also, from the last week, that wearing a mask is mandatory in the systems of public transit is “very, very highly valued currently. He regretted once more a laxity in the observance of the safety instructions.

A period of two weeks is given to allow the public and transport companies to prepare for the entry into force of the measure, according to the explanation given by a government source.

Le Soleil

