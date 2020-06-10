Quebecers are many to wish for an economic recovery green
According to the survey, not less than four out of five respondents would like the government’s recovery plan caquiste make at least as much, if not more, in the fight against climate change and the protection of the environment.
Quebeckers want a green stimulus : at least that is what suggests a Léger Marketing survey.
The survey carried out for the account of several organizations, environmentalists suggests that the public opinion wants an economic recovery plan that is respectful of the environment.
The unveiling of the survey Wednesday comes in the midst of a debate on bill 61, which relaxes the rules to achieve more quickly the infrastructure projects, which raises the concern of the opposition parties with respect to the environmental issue.
Not less than 50 % of the citizens claim that the government should take the opportunity to do more to fight climate change and the protection of the environment, while 33 % say that he should do the same, for a total of 83 %.
In addition, another block of 82 % of the participants said to be either completely agree or somewhat agree with the need for urgent action to combat climate change and protect the environment.
Similarly, three-quarters of respondents say they perceive themselves as people who are very concerned about the environmental problems.
The survey was conducted on behalf of the Community of practice on the communication climate in Quebec. The body comprises, in particular, Greenpeace Canada, the Pact for the transition, the Federation of workers of Quebec (FTQ), the David Suzuki Foundation, Équiterre, the Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain (CSN), etc.
The survey was funded by the community of practice. The community of practice itself is funded by the Clean Economy Fund, a foundation.
The web-based survey was conducted from may 29 to June 2 with 1,000 Quebecers, with weighting of results according to many factors, age, sex, language, among others, in order to make the sample representative of the population.
The margin of error for a sample of a probability survey equivalent would be plus or minus 3.1 %, 19 times 20.