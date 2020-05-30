Quebecers are more engaged in tax than they think
Quebecers consider themselves to be less competent than other Canadians when it comes time to talk about tax and their income tax returns. But they are the best.
A little more than half of Quebecers (54 %) feel they know quite well (47 %) or very well (7 %) of the tax measures that affect them personally, compared with 65% in the rest of Canada, reports a research released on Friday by the Chair in taxation and public finance from the University of Sherbrooke. However, when this knowledge is tested, the Quebec is usually a little better than other provinces.
The first survey of its kind on the tax literacy in Canada, the study of the Chair arrived only a few days away from the deadline for filing the returns of income of individuals exceptionally postponed to June 1 due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
Based on an Internet survey conducted in the spring of 2019 by the firm Leger Marketing survey of 2739 respondents, she asks them, for example, if the withdrawals from RRSPS, employment insurance benefits, alimony or gains from the sale of a principal residence are taxable ? Other questions test the understanding of the progressiveness of the tax, that is to say that the more one earns money, the more increases the rate that applies to each new dollar earned. “The goal was not to trap people, but to test the knowledge of relatively simple, related to everyday situations,” explained video at Duty this week professor Luc Godbout, a senior scientist at the Chair and co-author of the study with Anthony Pham, Antoine Genest-Grégoire and Jean-Herman Guay.
For some questions (RRSP, TFSA, employment insurance and lotteries), the proportion of correct answers is between two-thirds and three-quarters. For other (alimony, child support, sale of residence, progressiveness of the tax), it is barely a third, if not even lower. As the researchers expected, the results are better the longer respondents are in the age, are well educated and have high income.
Feeling of incompetence
Those who felt competent also tend to respond better. However, in many cases, the Quebecers are a little better than the other, for an overall rating of 52 % of correct answers compared to an average of 49% in other provinces. However, they do less well than other issues related to the progressivity of the tax, although the repartage of wealth occupies a more prominent place in their taxation and welfare State.
The authors of the study were difficult to explain all these peculiarities in quebec. Agree, they are the only ones with two tax systems, separate and questions of progression may be a little more complicated than the other, but not that much, and why this greater feeling of incompetence ?
This feeling is important, says Antoine Genest-Grégoire, because of the degree of confidence in its means to influence the desire to seek and claim all tax benefits to which you are entitled.
The lack of insurance of Quebec probably due in part to the fact that they are much more likely to entrust their income tax returns on a relative (17 %) or a professional (48 %). Indeed, barely a third of them (34 %) say they perform this task themselves, with or without the help of a software, compared to half of other Canadians (49 %).
One understands of course that for many people, the tax issues are associated with “a chore that you must do once per year covering the nose” because of their complexity and the unpleasant feeling of lack of control of the situation, ” observes the political scientist Jean-Herman Guay. Just, ” how, as citizens, understand the functioning of the State and evaluate the work of governments without a minimum level of tax literacy ? “
The apparent misunderstanding of the principle of progressiveness of the tax and, therefore, its effect on the distribution of wealth, it appears, for example, a disturbing misunderstanding. “It means that people do not see this. This can only feed the sense of injustice and the impression that the rich don’t pay their fair share. “