Quebecers shun the mask
Just 27% of those aged 18 to 34 years have claimed to wear the mask regularly in public places since the beginning of the crisis.
June 26, 2020 8h09
Updated at 18h33
MONTREAL — The tactics are preventive, such as social distancing were widely adopted by Quebecers since the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19, but the port of the mask to the artisan seems to be the least followed, especially by the young.
This is what shows a survey conducted last week for the canadian medical Association (CMA), which published the results on Friday.
The survey indicates that the adoption rate of the physical separation of two metres was 70 %, compared to 95 % for the frequent washing of hands and 93 % for the habit of coughing into his elbow.
Only 42 % of the respondents between 13 and 17 June have claimed to wear the mask regularly in public places since the beginning of the pandemic, with just 27 % of those aged 18 to 34 years of age.
Second wave
The survey also indicates that 87% of respondents of this age category do not see themselves at risk for developing severe complications from the COVID-19. And on the other hand, 74 % of Quebecers expect a second wave of COVID-19 over the next few months.
The consultation has been carried out among 1000 respondents from quebec’s community of users The Observer, a research firm, Montreal-based marketing. The calculation of a margin of error was set at plus or minus 3.2 %, 19 times out of 20.