Quebeckers want a green stimulus, according to a survey
The unveiling of this survey comes in the midst of a debate on bill 61, which relaxes the rules to achieve more quickly the infrastructure projects.
10 June 2020 21h07
Updated at 23h03
Patrice Bergeron
The Canadian Press
Quebeckers want a green stimulus: at least that is what suggests a Léger Marketing survey.
The survey carried out for the account of several organizations, environmentalists suggests that the public opinion wants an economic recovery plan that is respectful of the environment.
The unveiling of the survey Wednesday comes in the midst of a debate on bill 61, which relaxes the rules to achieve more quickly the infrastructure projects, which raises the concern of the opposition parties with respect to the environmental issue.
According to the survey, not less than four out of five respondents would like the government’s recovery plan caquiste make at least as much, if not more, in the fight against climate change and the protection of the environment.
Not less than 50 % of the citizens claim that the government should take the opportunity to do more to fight climate change and the protection of the environment, while 33 % say that he should do the same, for a total of 83 %.
In addition, another block of 82 % of the participants said to be either completely agree or somewhat agree with the need for urgent action to combat climate change and protect the environment.
Similarly, three-quarters of respondents say they perceive themselves as people who are very concerned about the environmental problems.
The survey was conducted on behalf of the Community of practice on the communication climate in Quebec. The body comprises, in particular, Greenpeace Canada, the Pact for the transition, the Federation of workers of Quebec (FTQ), the David Suzuki Foundation, Équiterre, the Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain (CSN), etc.
The survey was funded by the community of practice. The community of practice itself is funded by the Clean Economy Fund, a foundation.
The web-based survey was conducted from may 29 to June 2 with 1,000 Quebecers, with weighting of results according to many factors, age, sex, language, among others, in order to make the sample representative of the population.
The margin of error for a sample of a probability survey equivalent would be plus or minus 3.1 %, 19 times 20.
THE GOVERNMENT LEGAULT MUST SUBMIT A RECOVERY PLAN MORE GREEN
The economic recovery plan of the government Legault could be more “green”: a number of sites environmental deserve to be added to the list of 200 infrastructure projects that it wants to prioritize the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ).
This is what supports the Network environment, which offers investment to support both the economy and accelerate the ecological transition of Quebec.
The intervention of the Network environment is not a coincidence: the national Assembly is currently working on the controversial bill 61, which would allow the government caquiste to relax a set of rules and arrogate more powers to implement, more quickly, more than 200 projects, such as construction of schools, NURSING homes, roads, etc
In a document sent to The canadian Press on Wednesday, in a Network environment suggests, in particular, to invest in the infrastructure of water treatment, which suffer from a lack of maintenance and update estimated at a total of $17 billion.
“We have to protect our resource the more expensive,” noted the president of the organization, Christiane Pelchat, recalling that a hundred municipalities still do not have treatment plants of wastewater, so everything is released directly into streams.
This proposal was also echoed in the latest report of the Commissioner for sustainable development, published on Wednesday. The paper concludes that the wealth of fresh water in Québec are poorly protected, due to a lack of knowledge, and a lack of evaluation.
Contaminated land
In addition, considering the many projects to come with their thousands of tons of earth that will be brought about, the association recommends the establishment of a fund of $ 300 million to fund the costs of remediation of contaminated land. This envelope would be at the disposal of the municipalities, while the government is also called in to decontaminate the land which belong to him.
Also, Network environment calls upon the government to improve the energy efficiency of its own buildings. Ms. Pelchat drew a parallel with a study according to which it is possible to reduce the energy costs of a residential building of the third.
“Imagine what it could represent for the government in energy conservation for the whole of his real estate”, she mentioned.
Green infrastructure
In addition, the organization urges the State to fund more important in green infrastructure and planting trees in urban areas. Ms. Pelchat cites yet another study which demonstrates that a 10% increase in this type of investment can reduce from 37% to 41%, the losses caused to the buildings in case of floods.
Network environment also proposes the implementation of preferential tariffs to encourage the local culture in the greenhouse and maple sugaring. Finally, the association wants the Quebec aims to reduce quantities of waste sent to the landfill, and instead bet heavily on the “circularization” of the material: remove material and reuse it in the production chain.
“For example, the plastic that it uses: where it comes from? It is necessary to the plot. Where it has? Sorting Centre? And it is necessary to invest money in its development. Thus circularizing the use of the material.”
The government Legault, for its part, already argued that its recovery plan is green, because transit projects are included.
Network environment is an association which brings together the largest number of specialists in environment in Quebec. These environmental professionals working in the fields, para-public and private.