Quebecor has felt the effects of the pandemic
The revenue growth of the division Videotron is particularly distinguished : the latter have increased from 54.7 % in the area of equipment sold to customers and 13.3% in mobile telephony.
Share
May 14, 2020 22h38
Share
Quebecor has felt the effects of the pandemic
Julien Arsenault
The canadian Press
Quebecor has begun to feel the effects of the pandemic COVID-19 in the first quarter, but the conglomerate of telecommunications believes that its financial situation will allow him to face the challenges on the horizon.
Without providing financial forecasts, the president and chief executive officer of the company established in Montreal, Pierre Karl Péladeau, said, Thursday, during the annual meeting of shareholders, that his team had revised its strategic plan and “repriorisé all” of its projects.
The solid foundation on which rests our company enable us to be well positioned to face these challenges”, he launched in the course of his speech in the framework of the event, which took place in the virtual format.
As of march 31, Quebecor had net cash of about $ 1.8 billion, which should be sufficient to allow the company to weather the crisis, said the analyst of Desjardins capital Markets Maher Yaghi in a note sent to its clients.
The conglomerate has estimated that its network had been able to absorb without difficulty the substantial increase in the internet traffic, in particular because of the containment measures deployed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Despite all this, the company has had to temporarily lay off, for a period of at least two months, 10 % of its workforce, or approximately 1,000 employees, the 27th of march last, so that the containment measures aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus were deployed.
“The discontinuation of non-core activities has inevitably resulted in a downturn for several of our business partners and, therefore, a significant decrease of our activity in some sectors,” said the controlling shareholder of the conglomerate.
Quebecor was holding its annual meeting after unveiling its results for the first quarter ended march 31, where net income fell 30 %, to 131,6 million, despite a 2.7% increase in its revenues, which were $ 1.06 billion.
In the same period last year, the company had earned net profits of $ 189 million, or 74 cents per share, while it had benefited from a non-recurring gain of 97.2 million recorded following the sale of the operations of its subsidiary, data centers 4Degrés Colocation.
The telecommunications sector, which includes Videotron, as well as that of the media, which have posted revenue and operating income increase. However, revenues were down 13.9 %, to 34.8 million, on the side of the division, sports and entertainment, which recorded an adjusted operating loss of $ 3.8 million.
Quebecor has attributed this decline to a decrease in revenue from distribution of books and music, as well as a decrease in the shows and parties of the League of the Quebec major junior hockey in the Centre Videotron due to the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19.
“Even if you have to wait a full recovery of economic activities for a glimpse of the future, we can certainly count on the awareness (of this division) acquired in the course of the last few years,” said Mr. Péladeau in his remarks.
According to Mr. Yaghi, the impact of the COVID-19 on the financial results of Quebecor might be less noticeable compared to other companies in the sector.
The analyst pointed out that the exposure of the company to the client’s business — one of the segments that will be most affected by the current turmoil, was “relatively low” compared to its competitors.
“However, (Quebecor) is more exposed to the media sector than the average,” said Mr. Yaghi.
Excluding the exceptional items, the adjusted earnings remained stable, at 111.5 million, or 44 cents per share. This has exceeded the expectations of analysts, who had forecast a gain adjusted per share of 43 cents, according to the firm’s financial data Refinitiv.