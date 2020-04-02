Quickly reduce pressure: the sort of tea that should be in the kitchen
Many Ukrainians suffer from hypertension. Such a condition threatens to stroke and heart attack due to the fact that the blood vessels of the brain and heart for a long time under load. Because it is so important to be able to properly and effectively reduce high blood pressure.
To normalize blood pressure, experts advise to drink tea from olive leaves.
This drink has an herbal, slightly bitter and buttery taste, which need to get used to, but it has a positive effect on blood pressure and is very effective for reducing.
In leaf composition are unsaturated fatty acids and bioflavonoids (rutin, hesperidin), and vitamins a, K, C, E, D.
According to experts, the leaves also contain polyphenols – oleosin and oleuropein, which protect the body against a number of diseases.
Tea beneficially influences on nervous system and helps to cope with the consequences of stressful experiences. More tea extract and olive leaf helps lower cholesterol in the blood.
In addition, the tea allows to get rid of extra pounds, improves the metabolic profile of the organism, stimulates fat burning.
By the way, nine years ago, scientists conducted a study in which took part people with hypertension 1 stage.
Half of the subjects took 500 mg of olive leaf extract and the other 12.5-25 mg of captopril (a drug to treat high blood pressure) twice a day.
After eight weeks in both groups blood pressure was significantly lower.
The research concluded that “olive leaves can be just as effective for lowering blood pressure in individuals with hypertension stage 1, as well as medicines”.