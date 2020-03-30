Rabid puck forward of “Admiral” against “AK Bars” best goal of the season in the KHL
Continental hockey League (KHL) has published the ten best goals of the season. The first position was an incredible puck after a solo passage performed by the forward of “Admiral” Nikita Korosteleva against “AK Bars”.
The top 3 also included goals from striker SKA Andrey Kuzmenko and forward “Salavat Yulaev” Dmitry Kugryshev.
Season in the KHL was completed ahead of schedule before the start of the second round of the playoffs because of the pandemic coronavirus. The League decided to play the virtual the Cup by fan voting in social networks.
Oleksandr Chernenko.