Race to the leadership of the CCP : O’toole has been using the american work force

14 June 2020 10h21
Stephanie Levitz
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Erin O’toole, one of the candidates in the leadership race of the conservative Party of Canada, which has promised to stand up for canadian workers, has been to use american employees for his election campaign.
A contract was awarded in may to a call center in the United States to join the members of the party, according to what was confirmed by the campaign team of Mr. O’toole.
“There is a small project that required an increased capacity over a short period, but due to a lack of availability of the call centres of the conservative party (engaged by the other candidates), the project has been granted to a call center in america who could do the work,” said Melanie Paradis, spokesperson for the campaign of Mr. O’toole in an email.
It specifies, however, that “most of the calls to the activists, conservatives during the campaign have been made by Canadians”.
Ms. Paradis blames however to the campaign of the rival candidate Peter MacKay to have mobilized almost all available resources to communicate with voters of the conservative Party.
Erin O’toole and Peter MacKay are engaged in a fierce struggle to succeed Andrew Scheer at the head of the conservative Party of Canada.
The campaign team of Mr. MacKay, for his part, specified that it uses only Canadians to perform the work necessary durant’the race to the chieftainship, unchecking and an arrow to his political opponent.
“We do not use foreign services to communicate with our voters,” said in an e-mail Chisholm Pothier, a spokesman for the campaign team of Mr. MacKay.
The campaign team of the only female candidate in this race, Leslyn Lewis, a lawyer of Toronto, has been using a small canadian company to make the phone calls in the hope of getting out the vote.
On the side of the team of the fourth candidate in this race, that of Derek Sloan, a member of parliament from British Columbia, it states never to have had recourse to of the american work force.
The candidates will face each other on the occasion of the debate organised in the framework of the race for the party leadership this week in Toronto. The French debate will take place on 17 June and one in English on June 18. The two debates will be broadcast live on the web site of the party to www.conservative.ca from 19 h (HNE).
The conservative Party will announce the name of its new chief after the August 21, 2020, “as soon as the ballots can be properly treated and examined by the tellers,” according to what is stated on the website of the political party.