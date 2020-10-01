Racing won in Montevideo and is in the round of 16
The Academy defeated Nacional 2-1 for the penultimate date of group F and was among the best 16 teams on the continent.
Racing Club beat Nacional 2 to 1 tonight, in Montevideo, and thus not only qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores, but also reached their defeated in first place in Group F, both with 12 points after five days.
The goals were scored by Nicolás Reniero, in the first half; and Héctor Fértoli, with a penalty kick in the second. Alexis Soto, against his fence, temporarily equalized for the Uruguayans.
Racing started better than its rival, with a lot of possession of the ball from one side of the playing field to the other and with the patience necessary to generate spaces to try to reach the rival goal.
The “Academy” was the team that had the initiative to propose an offensive game and the prominence that coach Sebastián Beccacece wants from his team in each presentation.
The “academic” team was active, stopped in the rival field of Nacional, who won the midfield area, and tried to hurt the left sector with the presence of Lionel Miranda.
The opening of the scoreboard by Nicolás Reniero at 17 minutes, after a failure in the exit of the “ Bag '' allowed the visit to continue handling the process of the match with the initial calm to continue with chances in their favor.
Nacional, meanwhile, waited for Racing in his field, patient and appealing to the counterattack with long passes, although he did not manage to bother his rival in the few options he had in his favor.
The second stage at the beginning showed the local a little more convinced than what was shown in the first 45 minutes, which gave him the possibility of equalizing the score before ten minutes with a goal against Alexis Soto.
The “Bag” took the initiative of the game and bothered Racing from the conviction and desire not to relegate the top of their group, a situation that ended up happening.
The “Academy” at times gave up control of the ball and prominence, and in this way allowed its rival to grow, although it also had chances to score, something that it achieved at 30 minutes at Fértoli's feet from twelve steps.
In the last minutes, the locals did not stop looking for the tie, although with more enthusiasm than play, while Racing was solid in defense and defended the victory until the end.
On the sixth and last day of the group, Racing will host Estudiantes de Mérida, while Nacional will host Alianza Lima, both matches to be played on Wednesday, October 21.