Racism in N.-B.: doctor of Campbellton infected with the COVID-19 watered insults
The regional Hospital in Campbellton, New Brunswick
Share
June 3, 2020 9h18
Updated at 23h39
Share
Racism in N.-B.: doctor of Campbellton infected with the COVID-19 watered insults
The canadian Press
CAMPBELLTON, N.-B. – The medical Society of New Brunswick (NBMS) is said to be very concerned by the racist slurs which would have been drenched to the doctor of Campbellton, which is possibly the origin of a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the Restigouche region.
The president of the NBMS, Chris Goodyear, believes that it is discouraging and shameful that Dr. Jean Robert Ngola has been the victim of racism, and that this could not be tolerated.
Dr. Ngola has admitted to having committed an error of judgement in crossing the border of Quebec and back to New Brunswick without isolation. He returned to work at the regional Hospital in Campbellton in being infected with the COVID-19 and was therefore able to contaminate other people.
In an interview with Radio-Canada, Dr. Ngola said that he did not know if he had contracted the coronavirus during its travel between New Brunswick and Quebec, or from a patient.
There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick while there a few weeks ago, the province could declare all cases of coronavirus recovered.
The medical Society of New Brunswick notes that there is nothing to justify the release of personal information of Dr. Ngola or verbal attacks, racist and false statements to the police about it.
Suspended
A few days ago, Jean Robert Ngola has been suspended from his duties by the Vitalité health Network that ensures the delivery and management in the French care and health services in the north and the south-east of New Brunswick.
In the wake of this decision, hundreds of people have undergone a screening test in the region of Campbellton to Pointe-à-la-Croix, Quebec, which is only a stone’s throw from Campbellton. Several citizens of Pointe-à-la-Croix are working at the regional Hospital in Campbellton.