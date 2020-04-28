Radiation on the Nasdaq for DavidsTea ?
While the 231 store DavidsTea in Canada and the United States are closed because of the COVID-19 since march 17, the president of the board of directors and interim chief executive of the company is shown to be encouraged by the growth of online sales.
The chain, based in Montreal, received a warning on the 21st of April last from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that it did not meet the requirement of the minimum price according to the rules. This information is found in a document filed with the us regulatory authorities and which is accompanied by a warning made by DavidsTea on its results because of the storm caused by the pandemic.
“The warning has no immediate impact on the rating of [the company],” said the retailer, in the document, adding that it had until 28 December to comply with the rules in place. The company did not want to make more comments.
On the Nasdaq, the stock should trade at a minimum of US $ 1. If the title of a company trades below this threshold for 30 consecutive trading days, it receives a notice and has a period of time to comply with the rules. On Monday, the action of DavidsTea finished the session at 71 US cents, down 3.27 %. The title has slipped under the threshold set by the Nasdaq closing at 85 US cents on the 8th of march.
The retailer has also stated that on 18 April — that is, after the first 11 weeks of its financial year — its sales had declined to 23 % compared to the same period last year to approximately $ 29 million. Even if the income online have more than doubled (+ 127 %), this has not been sufficient to counterbalance the closure of the entire network of the retailer.
DavidsTea, who tries to straighten out its balance sheet since the co-founder of the company, Herschel Segal, took over its reins in 2018, has warned that the effect of the novel coronavirus on its activities would be ” important “.
Although its products continue to be available online as well as in supermarkets and pharmacies in the country, “there is no guarantee” that it will reach the volumes previously sold.
Online sales
It is also difficult to say whether the momentum found on the side of e-commerce will continue.
Nevertheless, by way of a press release, the chairman of the board of directors and interim ceo of DavidsTea has shown to be encouraged by the growth of online sales. “This could represent a turning point […] and significantly accelerate the planned development to online sales, thus increasing the long-term profitability and reach a wider audience than ever before,” said Mr. Segal, a founding partner of the retailer for The Castle.
DavidsTea has also indicated that its revenue had amounted to $ 73.5 million in the fourth quarter, which represents a decrease of 11.6 % compared to the same period last year. For fiscal year 2019, the company generated a turnover of 196,5 million, down 7.7% compared to the previous year, while online sales and wholesale, totaled $ 42.2 million. The company has approximately $ 46 million in cash.
In addition to having being temporarily laid off all employees who worked in its shops, DavidsTea has reduced the work week of its employees and reduce the pay of its officers and members of its board of directors.
It is the decline in the turnover of the dealer after the first 11 weeks of its financial year, compared to the same period last year, to approximately $ 29 million.