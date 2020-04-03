“Radical vitality, solos and duets”: universe burst
Photo: Sylvie-Ann Paré
The sounds emitted by the dancers, who occupy an essential place in the work, are accompanied by the faces very mobile, that we often see in Chouinard.
The choreographer Marie Chouinard sign a set of short pieces, of which three are original and the other 22 elements in his creations, revisited, used, diverted. You can create something new by returning to the sources.
The longest table — a solo sober and touching 20-minute — a place at the entrance, before the show. 24 other proposals, mainly solos and duos, last for one to five minutes on average, following a breathless rhythm.
These extracts reworked choreography of group offer forays into several distinct worlds, music, electronic, electroacoustic or classical. On the whole, one is struck by their drama, their poetry, their humor, their sensuality. The shelf naked sports a forest of microphones that fall from the ceiling. The sound is an essential part of the work : yelps, screams, groans, shouting, grunts of the dancers and dancers…
These sounds are caused by the movements, or the latter catalyze their formation. They are accompanied by the faces very mobile, that we often see in Chouinard. The gestural virtuoso, worn by beautiful dancers and supported by a highly efficient use of light, unfolds the columns expressive own to Chouinard and flirts often with the pantin, the robotic flapper.
Declining a wide range of human emotions, Radical vitality shapes of powerful images, such as this one-woman percussion human in a swimming pool inflamed or even the famous “little dance without a name” has been reworked, originally danced by Chouinard herself, where she drank a glass of water and urinated in a bucket.
Two beautiful fake solos, extremely touching, give to see a performer sitting in a corner of the tray and a device that projected his image fragmented on a large screen. We will say no more to keep the surprise.
In this series of nuggets, often inspired absurdity lunar, a kind of magical realism, it will be preferred to the “thumbnails” — to borrow a word for the program — more theatre to the duets leaflet movements of a more formalist and gender roles more traditional. But even they subvert with intelligence the representations of human relationships.
Radical vitality, solos and duets, Compagnie Marie Chouinard
Performers : Michael Baboolal, Adrian W. S. Batt, Jossua Collin-Dufour, Valeria Galluccio, Kimberley De Jong, Motrya Kozbur, Luigi Luna, Sayer Mansfield, Scott McCabe, Sacha Ouellette-Deguire, Carol Prieur, Clémentine Schindler, Celeste Robbins
From 30 January to 1 February, Danse Danse, Théâtre Maisonneuve