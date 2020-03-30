Radutsky: it will depend on when Ukraine will be the peak of coronavirus
The founder of the medical clinic “Boris” Michael radutsky in an interview with the “Great football” commented the course of the epidemic of the coronavirus:
For the first time, more than a hundred years, the world declared a pandemic. The last time it was a Spaniard, early in the last century. Any country now in danger. The saddest thing is that from this disease is not found yet neither specific treatment nor vaccine. It is dangerous for any country, including Ukraine.
How long is quarantine in Ukraine? All will depend on when Ukraine will be the peak of the disease. We understand that to date, 475 sick, I really want this figure began to decline, but we should always prepare for the worst. Quarantine is a very arbitrary date. And 3 April, and 24 April. All depends on the state of Affairs in the country with sick people. The country is a very bad story from an economic point of view. As soon as it will be clear that the disease began to wane, the quarantine will be lifted. But today, to predict the date I would not have undertaken.
Play the championship of Belarus. This is a fairly closed country with one hand. On the other hand, I believe that there are sick already and introduced to some quarantine measures. To solve the Belarusian authorities, but I would have closed the championship. Football in Belarus is not less popular than in Ukraine, it is a large number of spectators in one place. Unfortunately, football will have to stop for a period of quarantine. I would like to resume faster, but the fact remains. UEFA has postponed all sporting events, and much sense in the domestic League here.
What mistakes are made Italy? Among the reasons for Italy – a very high level of life expectancy. There is a large number of elderly people who belong to the risk zone for this disease. The second reason is Italy at the beginning of the epidemic enjoyed those drugs that the who does not recommend the use. For Example, Ibuprofen. This is also called one of the reasons for such a situation. Those countries, where the epidemic started later, already know that Ibuprofen can’t be used. Hope to have fewer of the population will have complications knowing this information.
The fans at the match “Atalanta” – “Valencia”, of course, could be infected by airborne droplets, but it seems to me that the main reason was a different time. This virus lives a very long time on all kinds of surfaces: on metal, on plastic. Most likely, the people touching the turnstiles, the seats, the desks in cafés, in contact with the virus. And then there was contact with the face. This is a greater source of contamination than airborne droplets.
Not to feel bad, it must be possible to observe the quarantine. Have the opportunity to stay home – not go outside. Without the need not go to stores or other places. Still, it is necessary to understand that quarantine is not an additional holiday, and security measures.
This virus has a clear symptoms. This rise in temperature to 38.5 C, severe headache, dry cough, aching and weakness in the body. In this case, the absence of a cold. As soon as one of these symptoms appears, do not put a charged photos, ginger to eat, and I ran to call the doctor. If really bad, then call 103. On or hospitalization, or the beginning of a nonspecific treatment. Unfortunately, specific treatment of the disease does not yet exist. In any case, no self-medication. Folk remedies, we must remember and strictly follow the doctor’s recommendations.