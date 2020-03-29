Ram Rebel TRX will get adjustable suspension
According to the Agency Allpar, the future pickup Ram Rebel will complement TRX adjustable suspension, at the same time is currently unknown whether it’s the gas strut or adaptive dampers.
Thanks to the electric power steering having the configuration, the truck will get different levels of feedback and effort on the steering wheel. Along with this the car will get a system that lets you choose the drive mode that will borrow the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Therefore, it will be possible to configure the control stability, the sensitivity of the gas pedal, the algorithm of gear and many other systems.
The truck will be equipped with V8 power unit with a mechanical supercharger, from sports cars Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat. Under the assumptions, the performance of “compressor” motor amounted to 707 HP, while permitted and less powerful variations. The new product will debut in the second half of this year. As the main competitor of the car is called the Ford Raptor.