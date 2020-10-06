The secretary general of the 62 Peronist Organizations and head of the Argentine Union of Rural Workers and Longshoremen (Uatre), Ramon Ayala, died this morning a victim of coronavirus, union sources confirmed.

“The Argentine Union of Rural Workers and Longshoremen (Uatre) deeply regrets reporting the death of our secretary general, comrade Ramón Ayala , a victim of COVID-19, ” Alberto Barra, the organization's press secretary, reported in a press release. union.

In this sense, the union spokesperson reported that “our entire organization will be in mourning for the next 24 hours , in a day of recollection and prayer for the rest in peace of his soul.”

Ayala's death “is an enormous loss, which only finds consolation in the memory of his inexhaustible smile, his deep sense of companionship and solidarity and his strong convictions to defend the interests of rural workers,” he concluded.

The union leader had been hospitalized since September 23 at the Belgrano Adventist Clinic. Ayala was 69 years old and had been born in Colón, Buenos Aires province.

From the Fe Party, which was also a member of Ayala , they added to the condolences for the death of the union leader. “We send our dear comrade Ernesto Ramón Ayala away with great pain. We greet all his family and friends with great affection and regret. May Ramón rest in peace,” said the political organization through the social network Twitter.