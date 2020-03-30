Rare coupe BMW M1 Procar, reaches 305 km / h
BMW M1 coupe – rare car. From the conveyor descended only 453 cars, but among them is a rarity – a luxury car BMW M1 Procar. Today one can see him except on Stormo in American pebble beach, where the exhibited retro rarities.
Although BMW M1 Procar (by the way, this model was released a number of a total of 40 pieces) were intended for racing, its uniqueness is that it can drive the normal roads. Thought of it as a sports car, and became the most ordinary road cars.
And yet the BMW M1 Procar remains main features of the car – body kit, huge rear wing, wide wheel arches.
And the interior is far from minimalist racing: it has leather trim and comfortable seats.
Power 6-in-line engine with a displacement of 3.5 liters was increased to 414 horses, but during the upgrade the car engine and added modern fuel injection system. Before hundreds of car accelerates in 4.3 seconds, while its top speed is limited to 305 km / h.