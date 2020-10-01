Rat children of the gamer world, what are they and how to combat them?
Krestof North leaves us the detail of this disgusting character from the gamer world, hated by everyone and infiltrated anywhere.
Have you ever heard of the rat children of the gamer world? Do you know where the term comes from? How were they born? What do you do? Why do they bother so much? Well, in this note we are going to specify once and for all this bad gamer that bothers us so much.
The well-known rat children can be found lifting a stone, around the corner from your house, it can be the neighbor and even a son or nephew of yours, the icon character to describe these rodents is Bart Boy Rat from the Simpsons.
Rat Child Anatomy:
These spawn of the demon himself started from the seventh generation of consoles. They are characterized by having a high-pitched voice that pierces your eardrum every time they speak, they are like a hornet that does not stop talking or screaming, they think they know them all, they try to challenge you in gamer knowledge and they are not even capable of passing level 1 of the Mario Bros.
Rat HUD: They have high voices.
Those child rats have come out of their most rotten sewers since the YouTube platform and multiplayer games were created. His vault resides in the “Minecraft”, “Call of duty” and now lately in the so absurdly overrated and free to play “Fornite”.
Rat HUD: They just play cool games.
If they are family, they look for any time to snatch your cell phone from you and ask you to play Minecraft or some pocket battle royale, their fingers live with fat from French fries, they are just born and are 3 years old, their grandmothers think they are super gifted because they handle the touch for any side touching any shit, but for the old ones they already know them all.
Rat HUD: Mothers and grandmothers think they are gifted, but they are nascent Virgos.
Then more furry pretend to talk about graphics, they have no fucking idea what a “Pong” or a “Mega Man” was, but their life revolves around graphics, multiplayer, blocks and the curse of YouTube. They can spend hours watching a complete game on this platform, they know everything without even having played the game !!!
Rat HUD: they are what the “lapel” to literature.
The rat children range between 8 and 18 years old, many have their own channels where they do streaming, the cheese that this species like the most are tricks and glitches, when they are the masters of the game. If they do badly, they cut the connection and everything is over, they are the worst of the worst, especially in a ranked game when the game is already serious. They are extremely competitive, they can spend hours and days digging deep looking for minerals in Minecraft and bragging about it, when you turn off their consoles or take out their cell phone they don't know what to do.
Rat HUD – They are competitive and bad losers, cheat freaks.
They do not see much sunlight, before you used to play with your Family and a chocolate on the floor, but not now, they have to have headphones, and various comforts to continue feeding their rate. If you find a small group of rats in a school, you will see that the only thing they talk about is the Fornite, they have figurines of the Fornite and their life is around the Fornite, the battle royale are consuming the market. The game is free but to have the costumes, exclusive weapons and other items that add to the ease of the game, you have to swipe the credit card. There we have another new problem: micro transactions and rat children. It becomes the casino for this species, spending dollars and dollars on skins and so on to show off among its synanthropic species who has the best equipment and who can win faster without any effort. While one is like asshole collecting coins to buy a level 5 shirt, they appear as demigods floating and not letting you play, when micro transactions become vice, it is a problem for the parents' account statements, they spend 200, 300 dollars in prize boxes, every month.
Rat HUD: they are like the gamblers in the casino, sick from spending money. Anti rat boy tips:
Always remember that if you have a rodent child next to you:
- Protect your cell phone from its greasy little hands. Put a different pattern on it.
- Do not leave any card loaded in the Google store or the IOS market, which makes their game better, they will put their finger in and buy everything from you.
- Do not try to give him any game talk, they will always know more than you supposedly.
- Do not have Minecraft installed on your PC or console, it is not heavy, you can download it when you want to play it alone, in the case of the pc, hide the shortcut elsewhere.
- I told their parents that so much television, cell phones and games will affect their learning as revenge so that they cut off the stream and make them sink into their own sewage misery.