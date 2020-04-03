Re-employed how many employee? And when?
The entire program is $ 71 billion.
At American Biltrite, manufacturer of floor covering rubber at its plant in Sherbrooke, the director-general already had an idea on Wednesday that the federal program of wage subsidies could give as a result. If it had to be temporarily laid off 150 workers assigned to the production, Jean-Pierre Benoît, believes that the measure could allow to re-employ a hundred by two weeks.
“According to what I understand, if it is confirmed, that is what we do,” he said in a telephone interview shortly after the announcement by the minister of Finance, BIll Morneau, the method of calculation that should be used to determine the eligibility of companies. The plant, which includes 275 employees in total, including in the administration, has not completely stopped its production, because it has clients that work in key sectors. “It is, of course, I see this as a good deal, it will help me to be re-employed in April more quickly,” said Mr. Benedict.
From one end to the other of Canada, companies were working yesterday on the planning of the coming weeks in light of the details provided by the minister, who has encrypted the entire program at $ 71 billion, an amount unprecedented. In a nutshell, a company must be able to” certify ” that it has suffered a reduction in income of 30 % (in march, April and may) compared to the same month in 2019. Requests will be made through the Canada revenue Agency. In addition, the aid must be included in the taxable income of employers.
Ottawa is also expected that the companies which will benefit from the wage subsidy of 75 % are trying to maintain the salary of the employees as it was before, but ” to the extent possible “. “This is good news, because many companies have liquidity problems “, said in an interview Jasmin Guénette, vice-president of national affairs for the canadian Federation of independent business. “It is not clear that they would be able to pay even 25 % there. “
The CFIB welcomes, however, the fact that the wage subsidy of 10 %, announced two weeks ago, remains in place. A lot of businesses need a helping hand, but do not necessarily occur in the group of those who have suffered a decline of 30% of the income, he said. “Let’s take the example of pharmacies. Currently, this is not the decline of income affects the profitability, but an increase in expenditure, including measures to comply with the instructions of public health, the increased costs of security, delivery, etc “
Faster aid
However, the funds that will be paid to companies will arrive in six weeks, said the minister of Finance. This time sows the seeds of concern in the business community, where business may not be strong enough to take the shot.
The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) has noted that, even if the situation is ” exceptional “, ” businesses need cash within faster than six weeks if they want to be able to maintain the employment relationship with their skilled workers “.
While welcoming the programme of wage subsidies to 75 %, the FCCQ has also raised the problem that could face a company that has a billing cycle longer. “This proof of loss of income of 30% compared to income at the same date last year will be difficult, and potentially impossible, even if their losses will be considerable. “