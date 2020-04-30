Re-opening of schools: a day in elementary school in the post-containment
Norway has re-opened the schools for the little ones on Monday. Children six to ten years have found the benches of the school, in small class sizes to 15 students.
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
What could look like the day at the school of your child, if you choose to send the 11 next may? The Sun explores the various measures put in place by the school to comply with the safety instructions.
Thousands of quebec parents should make their decision by may 4, to see if they will send or not their children to school for the last six weeks of the school year. The schools are waiting for the responses of the parents to finalize the delicate reopening plan. The directors and teachers have for the moment a lot more questions than answers… which makes the decision even more difficult.
Try a few scenarios, in the light of the information sent to parents from Tuesday by school principals on the South Shore and the North Shore of Quebec.
7: 50
Camille, 9 years old, descends from the car of his father and goes to school. At the same time, her friend Laurence arrives with the school bus. Only 12 children disembarked from the bus; prior to the pandemic, there was often more than 60 children per bus. For the rest of the school year, a child sits alone at his bench and a bench, the blank must separate the seats occupied. As soon as they enter the school, Camille and Laurence wash their hands.
8: 45 am
Louis, 5 years, tinkering in his kindergarten class. He was glad to find the local colorful and especially Ms. Julie. The smile of the teacher is hidden by a mask that she has made. The school does not provide. Louis would have liked to return to play in the small kitchen area, but all the toys have been put away. The class has been cleared to leave the most space possible. Julie insists gently that Louis is doing as a big with a small pair of scissors; the teacher must try to stay as much as possible to two metres of its students. But Julie knows she will have to come forward to comfort a sorrow, to unlock a zip recalcitrant, show how to draw a letter…