Re-opening of schools: a day in elementary school in the post-containment

Norway has re-opened the schools for the little ones on Monday. Children six to ten years have found the benches of the school, in small class sizes to 15 students.

What could look like the day at the school of your child, if you choose to send the 11 next may? The Sun explores the various measures put in place by the school to comply with the safety instructions.

Thousands of quebec parents should make their decision by may 4, to see if they will send or not their children to school for the last six weeks of the school year. The schools are waiting for the responses of the parents to finalize the delicate reopening plan. The directors and teachers have for the moment a lot more questions than answers… which makes the decision even more difficult.

Try a few scenarios, in the light of the information sent to parents from Tuesday by school principals on the South Shore and the North Shore of Quebec.

7: 50

Camille, 9 years old, descends from the car of his father and goes to school. At the same time, her friend Laurence arrives with the school bus. Only 12 children disembarked from the bus; prior to the pandemic, there was often more than 60 children per bus. For the rest of the school year, a child sits alone at his bench and a bench, the blank must separate the seats occupied. As soon as they enter the school, Camille and Laurence wash their hands.

8: 45 am

Louis, 5 years, tinkering in his kindergarten class. He was glad to find the local colorful and especially Ms. Julie. The smile of the teacher is hidden by a mask that she has made. The school does not provide. Louis would have liked to return to play in the small kitchen area, but all the toys have been put away. The class has been cleared to leave the most space possible. Julie insists gently that Louis is doing as a big with a small pair of scissors; the teacher must try to stay as much as possible to two metres of its students. But Julie knows she will have to come forward to comfort a sorrow, to unlock a zip recalcitrant, show how to draw a letter…

10: 30

Victoria and Eve-Marie, 12 years old, are exercises of mathematics in their 6th grade year. Mr. Hugo, the professor, responds to distance issues. The end of the year will be even more intensive than expected for this group. Prior to the closure of schools in mid-march, the students had had only a month of French and of mathematics as they had started the year in intensive English. Mr. Hugo has 15 students in front of him. Each of them has a place and must keep it for the whole day, every day. No team work or offices grouped together in a block. Everybody needs to keep its equipment in its place and no exchange of pencils. The IPad collective have been stored away for the rest of the year. Lack of local available, six other students in the class of Mr. Hugo have been moved into the nearby secondary school, with Mrs. Karine, professor of music.

11: 45 am

Philippe, age 7, goes to wash hands and rasseoit to his desk to dinner in his class. The teacher, Mr. Henry, made jokes. Children no longer have access to microwave ovens; everyone has a lunch cold or a thermos. Philip brought out his new water bottle from his bag. Now, nobody’s going to drink at the trough of the floor. After dinner, Philippe returns to wash their hands. His small group will then play in a corner of the school yard. Mr. Henri says that he has invented a new kind of “zumba”.

14h04

Mr. Mario, the concierge washing again the railing of the central staircase of the school. He will then attack again to dozens of handles. The task is heavy. It was already before the pandemic; each year, schools are struggling to have enough men and women maintenance.

15h12

Marie comes to pick up Lili, 6 years after the class. The mom can no longer enter the school. She is waiting outside. Lili arrives with only his lunch box in his hands. She has no backpack because it is prohibited to transport materials between school and home.

