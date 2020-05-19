Re-opening of shops on Sundays
The shops will reopen their doors on a Sunday from this week.
May 18, 2020
The canadian Press
Finished the Sunday rest obligatory, the shops will reopen their doors on Sunday as early as this week, according to the terms of the déconfinement in their region.
In a press release published Monday afternoon, the ministry of Economy announced that it is ahead of the return to normal for the opening hours of the retail businesses.
The government had decreed their closure for all the Sundays of the months of April and may, to give a little respite to their employees. Only facilities considered essential could stay open seven days a week, or pharmacies, convenience stores, service stations and restaurants with a service of dishes ready-to-go.
In exchange, merchants could extend their opening hours beyond the periods prescribed by law, from Monday to Saturday.
This regulation outstanding will end on the 24th of may.
The shops have a direct access to the outside have been able to resume their activities at the beginning of the month outside of Greater Montreal. Those who have a storefront in the metropolitan area will be able to start welcoming customers as early as next Monday.