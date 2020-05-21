Re-opening of some of the activities of the parks of the SÉPAQ
The parc national du Bic
May 20, 2020 8h29
Re-opening of some of the activities of the parks of the SÉPAQ
The canadian Press
QUEBEC – Some of the territories of the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SÉPAQ) are again accessible as of Wednesday.
They have been closed for several weeks due to public health rules applied during the containment linked to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus.
The first phase of reopening allows the access of the population to some hiking trails, biking trails, and lakes for day fishing. However, the buildings and the toilets are not accessible.
All other activities are suspended until further order, including the practice of water activities with a boat personal on the sites of the SÉPAQ. The activities will be enhanced gradually.
The SÉPAQ is reported that it is mandatory to use the ticket office virtual to the rights of access to a national park and fishing rights for the day.
The partial reopening of these territories has been announced a week ago by the minister for Education, Isabelle Charest. Biking, golf, tennis, hiking, rock climbing and various water sports are practiced on boat simple are among the recreational activities that can also be practiced.
The minister Charest had, however, insisted that the stimulus partial to sporting activities, recreational and outdoor air does not serve as a pretext for gatherings, and trips between Québec’s regions.
It has been almost three weeks, the body, Nature Québec had asked the quebec government to reopen the national parks of Québec in compliance with the instructions of distancing physical.
Alice-Anne Simard, director general of the organization environmentalist, was that evil people can go to shop, but they are not allowed to go walk in a trail in a national park where the separation physical is much easier to maintain.
The Société des établissements de plein air du Québec manages 24 national parks.
MORE DETAILS : https://www.sepaq.com/covid-19/