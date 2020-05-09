Re-opening of the Bas-Saint-Laurent: a decision that is not unanimous

The regional roundtable of elected officials of Bas-Saint-Laurent (TREMBSL), which brings together the mayors and the prefects of the MRCS of the territory, opposes the reopening of the region, with the exception of the mayor of Rimouski.
MATANE — The decision by Québec to lift the roadblocks in the Bas-Saint-Laurent on may 18, is not unanimous. While the mayor of Rimouski welcomes this decision, other elected officials of the eight county territory, calling for maintaining the barriers erected in the west.
The regional roundtable of elected officials of Bas-Saint-Laurent (TREMBSL), which brings together the mayors and the prefects of the MRCS of the territory, opposes the re-opening of the western sector of the region, with the exception of the mayor of Rimouski. “I’m not okay with elected officials, is to know Marc Parent. I clearly said that I don approuvais not this approach-there.”
“The eight prefects are unanimous,” says the president of the TREMBSL, Michel Lagacé. It remains the Parent who stands alone. Other elected officials have wanted to represent the public’s concerns. In his case, he has other interests that are economic. But, when health is not going to, it is difficult for the economy to go well! In the event that the pandemic in the Bas-Saint-Laurent will worsen, this is not the economy that is going to improve!”