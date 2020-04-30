Re-opening of the regions: date of the may 18 well-chosen to Baie-Comeau
The mayor of Baie-Comeau, Yves Montigny
29 April 2020 16h49
Updated at 23h03
Steeve Paradis
The Sun
BAIE-COMEAU – For the mayor of Baie-Comeau, the date of may 18, to end of control points to restrict the access to the North Shore is well-chosen.
“What I heard from citizens is that they were not ready to re-open today, but in 21 days, this is different. Very seriously, I am very glad that it is not the first region re-opened. I am satisfied that the government has heard our signals,” said Yves Montigny.
The mayor believes that this date allows you to see what comes next for the region and most importantly, not to be taken unawares. “Honestly, what I feared, it was to learn one day that the road opened the next day. I hated it, this kind of surprises”, he added.
To Mr. Montigny, it is wise to “begin to revive our economic activity with the local shops and keep for the moment the dams that prevent people from the outside to come here. But 21 days ago, I would not have said that it was a good idea”, he started to illustrate to what extent the portrait is changing rapidly.
Yves Montigny wishes to argue in closing that the government Legault ensures to hear the regions in this déconfinement progressive.
“At 11 a.m. this morning (Wednesday), or before the announcement of the deputy prime minister, minister Julien (Jonatan, leader of the North Shore) called me. I’ve also had to 11.55 a call from the office of the prime minister. The government puts in the necessary effort to take the pulse of the population”, he concluded.