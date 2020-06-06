Re-opening of the restaurants: a breath of fresh air
Kathy Rioux, owner of the Cafe Krieghoff on rue Cartier
June 4, 2020
Updated June 5, 2020 at 16h48
Normand Provencher
The Sun
The reopening is likely the majority of the restaurants in the province, as of mid-June, the peak of the property owners who have been forced to put to an almost complete halt to their facility for the past two and a half months. It was more than time, claim they in chorus.
“It is a very good news. It is all in the happiness,” says Kathy Rioux, owner of the Café Krieghoff, on the avenue Cartier on the subject of the decision that should be made official by the government Legault Monday, according to The Journal de Montréal.
According to the plan of the CNESST, who is waiting for the approval of the department of public Health rooms, dining rooms and terraces of the restaurants will be able to welcome customers on June 15. Each institution will determine the number of tables available to them, in respect of the 2 meters of distance physical. Dispensers of disinfectant gel will need to be installed at the entrance, as well as the plexiglas in front of the cash.
The servers, the kitchen staff must wear mask, glasses, eye protection or visor. Groups of ten people will be accepted at the same table to the extent that they live in three different addresses maximum.
Permits for decks
Kathy Rioux has never completely closed its facility during the pandemic. Customers could pick up takeout and coffee shops. As a result, restarting the machine does not require a long period of time. “I am full ready. It remains for me to fill up my fridge and to make it fit my team. We will see those who wish to work again.”
His neighbor across the street, the Pub Galway, is also looking forward to the new, except that for its owner, it remains unclear related to the liquor licence necessary for its terrace on the street, on the weekends, when the street becomes pedestrian.
“I’m glad to have a date. This is the first milestone. More soon, we’ll begin, the sooner we will be at 100%, ” explains Yves Ledoux, adding that he would like to know what to expect for the issuance of the permit.
To the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux, a spokeswoman, Ms. Joyce Tremblay, explains that this “particular situation” will command a greater ease in the procedures. “We will do everything to ease the administrative rules so that licensees have the simpler life.” It gives the government the responsibility to announce the details next week.
The owner of the restaurants The 3 Boys and Sapristi, in the Old-Québec, as well as of Sapristi of the quartier Petit-Champlain, Jean-Philippe Letellier does not hide its satisfaction to finally have a date to circle on the calendar. “We expect to see the guide health to be able to force it to edge and prepare our game plan.”
Its three institutions can rely on a local clientele loyal, which enables him to hope for better days. “I am confident. We really believed in the Old-Quebec.” In fact, confidence is so at the appointment he will open another restaurant this summer in the old building of the Caisse Desjardins on the Sainte-Anne street.