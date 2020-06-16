Re-opening of the restaurants: a day blessed
In the light of the mini-tour of the <em>Sun</em>, it seems that the restaurants don’t have to worry about a disaffection.
June 15, 2020 21h05
The good weather helping, customers stormed Monday, their favorite restaurant, and after three months of a too-long famine. Germain Cayouette was the first client to point to book his place in the Montego, avenue Maguire, at the end of the morning. A few hours earlier, he had launched his déconfinement culinary with breakfast in Normandin, boulevard Pierre-Bertrand.
Like a lot of people, Mr. Cayouette, a regular at the Montego since of the moons, was curious to see if customers were going to overcome their fear of the COVID-19 to go and break the crust on the public. However, in the light of the mini-tour of the Sun, it seems that the facilities do not have to fear abandonment.
“It’s going to be a lot of people and we are preparing. It has 140 reservations for this evening (Monday). Every night of the week, it is complete,” says the owner of the Montego, Mario Bernardo, caught in flight between a phone call and a last advice to his troops. Sixty guests were present for the first noon of the day waited for so long. Usually, including the lounges and the terrace, the venue can accommodate 300 people.
Redevelopment
Relieved to be able to enjoy the beautiful season, Mr. Bernardo lists all of the refurbishments carried out in his establishment : road markings (including on the sidewalk), masks, and visors for protection of the personnel, disinfectant at the entrance, a plexiglass in front of the counter, sink in a corner of the terrace, tables are separated to respect the distance, adding air conditioner in the kitchen.
“It opens with another image”, glisse-t-il, specifying that the ‘ready to go’ (take-out), “a huge success”, has allowed the Montego to keep the head out of the water since mid-march.
Everything has also been made to restrict to a minimum the manipulation of objects. Cellular users are invited to scan the barcode QR to see the list of dishes on their device. For others, the menus are laminated and washable, are available. Salt shakers, pepper shakers and bottles of oil are available on request only.
A day long awaited
A bit over the top, avenue Maguire, this is also a time of hope and optimism for the owner of the Faks. It was barely 11: 30 am that, already, customers flocked to the terrace to break the crust while enjoying the sunshine. “This is a day we looked forward to. You feel you will be able to fill it more often than not,” says Philippe Plant.
Encouraging sign, the phone rings regularly. For the meal on Monday evening, the fifty-seat mode COVID, distancing physical forces, was booked. “We put the plexiglass between each seat so you can sit families to the full”, said Mr. Plant. The transformation of the avenue Maguire in the pedestrian street, the week ends, you can add up to eight tables on the bitumen, adding customers, who are not negligible in this time of crisis is unmatched.
Terrace run
Drop Point is popular with the university community and collegiate church, the bar, the restaurant to The time lost, avenue Myrand, has seen more than thirty clients come to have a bite on the terrace at lunch time. “I expect to have a lot of people tonight. The young people will arrive later. At this time, they are still lying…” starts laughing co-owner Claude Lambert.
Here, too, in this day of reopening, the atmosphere is febrile. After a long pause, the staff must get used to the protective equipment and safety instructions. The cream beard, which is useful to prevent the formation of condensation on the visors of protection, is very popular.
As elsewhere, the plexiglass is a material that has the rating. Claude Lambert was expecting a delivery shortly. It shows a sign of medium-sized purchased to separate a window from the terrace. “It’s cost me 147$. Before, in normal times, we would have paid it 25$ or 30$…”
A habitué of the place, Richard Aubin, came to enjoy a pizza and fries. He wonders aloud about the myriad of measures of protection requested by the government. “In Quebec, it is not in a warm place (for the COVID).”
At the Cactus, the more far away, near the chemin Sainte-Foy, the owner Louis Caron was preparing to see her regular customers for take over the terrace in the late afternoon, to the very popular promotion over the chicken wings spicy. “I can tell you that we will adhere to government standards and we settle for that. It is by the book.”