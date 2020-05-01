Reached by the COVID-19, Marc Tardif has been able to count on the support of former teammates
Marc Tardif
April 30, 2020 15h17
Michel Lamarche
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — If he didn’t know already, Marc Tardif had confirmation in the last hours that it does not leave indifferent to Quebec and elsewhere in the province, and that it still has good friends who care about her well-being. And it recognizes that it is comforting.
As he continued to recover, at his home in the national Capital Thursday, an episode of the COVID-19, which was hit hard a month ago, the former big star of the Quebec Nordiques at the time of the world hockey Association has also had to respond to people he has worked closely and who had to know how he was doing.
“I have had news of Rejean Houle, Serge Savard, Michel Goulet, Dave Pichette, Reynald Leclerc, of the guys with whom I played,” said Tardif in a telephone interview that he granted to The Press canadienne Thursday afternoon.
“It is heartwarming to see that the people are so friendly ”
—
Marc Tardif
There are five weeks Late-could not imagine what he was going to endure at the turn of the month of march.
He had left Florida by car, on the 19th of march, and made stopovers in the night in South Carolina, and Albany, years the State of New York, before returning to Quebec city on the 21st of march.
In compliance with the directives of the government reserved for quebec travellers, who were returning from Florida, of Late has taken steps to undergo a test for the COVID-19 on march 24, test that he underwent two days later.
“At that time, I felt very well. But as a result, the result does not happen immediately, just four or five days after. During the end of the week that has followed, the descent was dizzying. The 30, as it seems, it was not chic,” said the 70 year old man who went to the hospital on the insistence of his wife.
After you have learned that Late had undergone a test for the COVID-19, the doctors received the confirmation that the result was negative. A second test, carried out at the hospital, has led to a positive result.
It is mid-April, following two tests negative consecutive, that Late knew that he was healed, but not without having to go through the intensive care unit at the Hôpital Laval.
When he looks back on this episode, Late does not hesitate to admit his wrongs. Among other, he also claims to have under-estimated the symptoms that the afflicted.
“There’s a lot of pride, we don’t want to go to the hospital, we don’t want to take the yellow truck. It is always a little worried, as a result of what one saw in newspapers and on tv. At the beginning, I didn’t want to go. Sincerely. I didn’t want to go. I was taking Tylenol and I told myself that it was going to happen.
“I took everything too lightly. It is said that this is only for the other. When one has symptoms, it is not only necessary to say that it is a small flu. It is necessary to get up to speed with everything that is happening globally with the virus.”
Late also admits to have been inhabited by a certain amount of fear.
“I was afraid I would lose a little bit of mental faculties or physical. Physical, because the virus, you never know how it will turn out. I had a little concern, but in the end, I went out and this side here, it’s going well. ”
—
Marc Tardif
Late believes that his past as a hockey player elite may have contributed to him being able to overcome this episode. It remains that he was severely dehydrated, “not maximum, but almost” he describes, and he has lost a dozen pounds.
“As a result, I’m less active at my age than when I was 20 years old, but having been an athlete, I think it has helped. Should I ask the pulmonologist or cardiologist, but at the end of the line, I think it has helped me. But it does not put us to the shelter”, says Tardif, who has said that it will take a few weeks to regain his strength and his energy.
Grateful for the support it has received from members of his family at the time, Late is also very appreciative of the work of the professionals of the health care community.
“The medical staff is absolutely extraordinary. These people are a great goodness, great kindness. This is not easy the work that they do. It is extraordinary what they do. They are devoted to. This is something that I want to say.”