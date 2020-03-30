Real have joined the race for Pamakana

| March 30, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Реал включился в гонку за Упамекано

“Creamy” is willing to pay for the French defender’s € 60 million.

Central defender of Leipzig Diet Pamakana in the summer transfer window may move to the Spanish Example. It is reported by Sky Sports , citing

According to the source, “cream” is ready to compete with Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern in the race for the 21-year-old Frenchman.

Guide real considering signing Pamakana and are willing to pay for a centre-back 60 million euros, which is written into his contract as a holiday.

Share

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *