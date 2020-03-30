Real interested in the new Kaka, from Sao Paulo
Spanish Grand real Madrid shows interest in one of the young hopes “Sao Paulo” Igor Silveira Gomes. In Brazil, the talented midfielder is called “the new Kaka”, but the owner of “Golden ball” 2007, does not believe that such comparisons will do him good.
“Such comparisons lead to great tension. The guy is developing and hopes to fully realize its potential. Although I agree that his style of play reminds me of my,” commented Kaka.
The club of Madrid is closely monitoring the progress of 21-year-old footballer. Last season he played 27 matches for “Sao Paulo”, of which 11 in the starting lineup and scored two goals. The term of the contract with France until 2023, and in the paragraph on clausule spelled out 50 million euros.
Another rising star “Sao Paulo” Gustavo Maya is close to moving to Barcelona. The Catalans received the priority right to acquire the 19-year-old striker, who also was in the plans of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.