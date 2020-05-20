Reallocations in health: CUPE thinking of challenging the ministerial decree
The quebec director of CUPE Marc Ranger
May 20, 2020 10h59
Updated at 12h37
MONTREAL – A major trade union of workers in health care examines the possibility of challenge before the courts the application of “wall to wall” of the ministerial order that allows you to reallocate staff and to carry-over vacation, even when there is no case of coronavirus in the CHSLD within a given territory.
In an interview Wednesday, Marc Ranger, the quebec director of the canadian Union of public employees (CUPE), an affiliate of the FTQ, said that he was thinking seriously.
“We are in the process of looking at that, if there is a way to attack legally the ministerial order. It was picked up by the facts. We think that there is abuse of right in the application, when it is applied indiscriminately by the ceo of CISSS and CIUSSS”, he said.
This ministerial order is that the holidays are postponed, the leave is denied, the schedule changes are announced via text messages, workers are displaced or need to work for 12 hours in a day, for example.
In addition, in the shorter term, the CUPE will also examine the possibility to address the Court in the administration of the work and of the arbitrators, in order to obtain orders against some of the CISSS and CIUSSS (Centres integrated academic health and social services).
Mr Ranger said to understand the situation of the pandemic and the lack of staff, but felt that “it’s going too far” when the ministerial decree is applied even in the absence of cases in a Center for housing and long-term care.
He cites the case of the CISSS de la Montérégie-West, which applies this order even if there is no case of COVID-19 in NURSING homes on its territory.
Replica of a CISSS
Attached to the phone, this CISSS has confirmed that he was applying the ministerial order even if there is no case of coronavirus in NURSING homes on its territory. But he explains that he needs to see the organization of health care on its territory, in a wider perspective, which includes the private residences for the elderly.
“We are in support of the seniors in our territory”, a-t-on explained.
Resignations planned
Mr. Ranger says that the ras-le-bol is such that orderlies are considering resignations as a block. “Yes, there are those who talk of resignations or say “I’m going to take my vacation.””
“They are being unnecessarily picked on all the time throughout the world. The world is exhausted, sickened. It forces people to come back at night then they are during the day. This is a management all weird. The cup is full,” says Mr. Ranger.
The canadian union of public EMPLOYEES, affiliated with the FTQ, which represent 25 000 members in the health and social services, including 7000 orderlies in the public sector.