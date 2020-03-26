Reasons dangerous to eat hard cheeses

Consumption of cheese products in moderation will not cause health to the body, but excessive drinking could lead to serious problems with digestion and not only. The reason “gravity” hard cheese for the body lies in high cholesterol, mold, salt, rennet and saturated fat.

Dietitians say that cheese contains a large amount of calories and its daily consumption contributes to rapid weight gain. This can lead to obesity, development of diabetes or cardiovascular diseases. The work of the heart is reflected and salt, which the cheese contains an excessive amount of.

In hard cheese there is a high level of cholesterol, which also affects the processes of the cardiovascular system.

According to nutritionists, if you eat a large amount of cheese, then the first blow falls on the heart and cardiovascular system.