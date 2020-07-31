Reasons to believe in the future of the Canadian
Photo: Gene J. Puskar Associated Press
The Penguins had amassed 86 points in 69 games before the shutdown, while the Habs had 71 after as many games.
Marc Bergevin has repeated for a few years, that once in the playoffs, anything can happen. The director general of the Montreal canadiens hope to see the troop cause a surprise in the qualification round to face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Bergevin would like to see his young core to win a experience the unexpected, while the Canadian had essentially no hope of participating in the series when the NHL season was put on pause, on the 12th of march, because of the pandemic of novel coronavirus. This experience may be short-lived, while the qualifying round is contested in the best-of-five encounters.
What are the chances of the Canadian to defeat the Penguins ? The band-to-Sidney Crosby is immune to a surprise elimination ? Here are some points of discussion for each team.
The Canadian will win if…
If Carey Price plays to the height of the man of $ 10.5 million that he is, the Canadian will eliminate the Penguins.
Price has helped the Canadian to reach the final of association in 2014, before falling in battle, and has been solid in the last passage of the Habs in the playoffs in 2017. Price had then maintained an average of 1.86 and an efficiency rate of, 933 in the face of the New York Rangers. It is undeniable that Price has the potential to steal a series, especially a short series.
If the trio of Phillip Danault neutralizes the big guns of the adversary, the Canadian will eliminate the Penguins.
The unit Danault, Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar is one of the best in the NHL five-on-five for the past two years according to the advanced statistics. The New York Islanders have limited Crosby to help the spring of last year and swept their series of first round against the Penguins. The Habs will want to apply the same recipe.
If the young forwards of the Habs raise their game up a notch, the Canadian will eliminate the Penguins.
Claude Julien has decided to compose four trios balanced in the hope of seeing his troop to attack relentlessly. Jonathan Drouin had amassed 14 points in 17 games in the spring of 2016 with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Max Domi, who will most likely be the series in the fourth trio, hopes to prove his value at a first participation in the series in the NHL. Well rested, the young Nick Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi could also thrive during this adventure, and play major roles in the success of the Habs.
The Penguins will prevail if…
If Crosby and Malkin are well supported by their wingers, the Penguins will eliminate the Canadian.
The Penguins have acquired Jason Zucker, Conor Sheary and Patrick Marleau before the closing of the window of transactions. Zucker was the one who was the more conspicuous after his arrival with six goals and six aids in 15 matches.
The spotlight will be turned toward Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, but the Penguins are at their best when their two centres, celebrities are not the only ones to pull the plow. Jake Guentzel, Sheary and Bryan Rust have played important roles during the recent achievements of the team.
If Matt Murray or Tristan Jarry is required in front of the net, the Penguins will eliminate the Canadian.
The situation in front of the net of the Penguins remains uncertain, but a question mark can quickly become an exclamation point in the series. Murray helped the Penguins win the Stanley cup in 2016 and 2017, while Jarry has kept the boat afloat this winter. Both have the potential to close the door to the offensive of the Canadian.
If they do not know of a false start, the Penguins will eliminate the Canadian.
The series will be short and the Penguins cannot afford to let the Canadian take rapidly the advantage. Precisely, the Penguins have a tendency to know the beginning of the season, a bit slow in the past five years. The four month break could play in favour of the Canadian, if the big guns of the Penguins have difficulty to walk. However, if the Penguins needed soon their will, the Canadian could quickly pack up and leave.