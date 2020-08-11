Rebound of the epidemic in Cuba
August 10, 2020
Agence France-Presse
HAVANA — Cuba, which is facing since several days to a rebound of the epidemic of COVID-19, reported Monday a record of contamination over the last 24 hours, with 93 new infections, the highest level since the onset of the coronavirus five months ago.
The previous record dated back to may 1, when 74 contamination had been detected in 24 hours.
According to the latest figures from the ministry of Health, the vast majority of patients can be found in Havana and in the neighboring province of Artemisa.
In total, Cuba, which has 11.2 million inhabitants, has recorded 3046 contamination, of which 88 life-threatening.
With a case fatality rate of 2.9 % and an index of contagion 3.1 per 100 000 inhabitants, the island’s socialist is in a much better position than many of its neighbours in Latin America and the Caribbean.
But the authorities are worried about the bounce in place, particularly in Havana, a city of 2.2 million inhabitants, while the country has been trying recently to resume gradually its activities.
On 20 July, the island had not recorded new cases for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, which reached the country in march.
The capital has had to finally back-stepping to new measures of restriction : Monday, no public transport did not run, the population is again confined and checkpoints have been installed to enclose the entrances and exits of the city.
“Health comes before everything. Despite the economic impact that results in the return [in confinement], its implementation has not been delayed,” said Francisco Duran, the head of the department of epidemiology of the ministry of Health.
“Total closure of the beaches of Havana. Bars closed and closing of the pools. The leisure parks will be closed and the spaces of self-employment will be closed. Restaurants and cafeterias do not offer dishes to take away,” recalled the official newspaper Granma to the public.
In the rest of the country, where no case has been detected, the gradual recovery in economic activity continues.
The borders of the country are still closed, while tourism is an important economic engine for the island.