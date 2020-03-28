Recipes for quick and delicious dishes for children
What food for children to cook and not spend a lot of time. Edition of “First of Krivoy Rog” prepared for readers ‘ recipes and tips – how to make baby food is not only varied and delicious, but also useful.
It is worth remembering rules when cooking any dish for a child:
use fresh and organic foods; to feed the child frequently, but small portions. Better – 5 times a day; meals for children should not be too spicy, fatty; it’s better to bake foods rather than frying in lots of oil.And how easy and fun cooking for baby wholesome, delicious and simple meals see below.
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Servings: 3
6 eggs;1 zucchini (or zucchini);1 tomato;1 bell pepper;4-5 mushrooms;1 tablespoon flour;50 grams of cheese (any hard cheese);Salt to taste.
1. Zucchini wash and cut into small dice. Tomato, pepper and mushrooms also wash and cut into same pieces. All the vegetables mix in a separate container.
2. Cheese RUB on a coarse grater. Preheat the oven to 140-150 degrees. This is the optimal temperature for cooking these muffins.
3. In a bowl beat the eggs with a beater, add the grated cheese and flour and mix well.
4. In silicon or metallic portions, pour equal amounts of the vegetables and pour over the egg mixture. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until muffins not much increase in volume. Remove from the oven, allow to cool slightly, then remove muffins from the mold and serve.
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2-4
300 grams of cottage cheese;1 egg;1-2 tablespoons sugar;4 tablespoons flour;1 pinch salt;3 grams of lemon zest (half a lemon).For the sauce:
200 grams natural yoghurt;1 tsp powdered sugar;2 sprigs of mint.
1. Curd grind through a sieve so that the dumplings turned out without lumps. I recommend to use cottage cheese for dumplings, purchased on the market.
2. With lemon, grate the peel with a grater or chop with a knife. You can experiment by adding it either in the dough or in the sauce.
3. In a bowl mix curd, sugar, salt, lemon zest and egg. Add the flour and knead the dough. Knead well the dough until a dense homogeneous mass. The ideal structure for the test when it is dense and easily broken.
4. In a saucepan, pour sufficient water and bring to a boil. The working surface pour the flour.
5. Roll dough long tubes and cut them into pieces of arbitrary shape. Prelucrate a little and roll in flour.
6. Boil the pieces of dough in boiling water for 2 minutes after surfacing.
7. Until cooked our dumplings, prepare the sauce. Mix the yoghurt, icing sugar and chopped mint leaves. I choose the yoghurt with the sour, and the mint is better to chop.
8. Serve dumplings with sauce.
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4-6
2 fillets Pollock;1.5 cups of breadcrumbs;150 g flour;1 egg;1 yolk;200 milliliters of yogurt;10 sprigs of parsley (or dill);1 tablespoon lemon juice;to taste salt and pepper.
1. Alaska Pollock fillets (2 pieces) mince.
2. Ceviche salt and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons of breadcrumbs and 1 egg yolk. Stir the mince until smooth and slightly repel hands.
3. Form a neat fish sticks and double breaded. First roll in flour, then in egg and the remaining breadcrumbs. Again dip in egg and roll in breadcrumbs.
4. Place sticks on a baking sheet, the laid parchment and bake in the oven with the temperature 180 degrees for 20 minutes until Golden brown.
5. Serve with the yogurt sauce. Chop the parsley/dill (about 10 sprigs) and mix it with neutral yoghurt. Add salt to taste and add lemon juice.
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
250 grams of cottage cheese;150 grams of flour;60-70 grams of butter;1/2 teaspoon salt;1/2 teaspoon baking powder.
1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees in the mode of upper and lower heat. If such a regime you do not, use the standard mode. Butter warm to room temperature, the flour sift through a sieve, until the dough is more lush.
2. In a small bowl put the soft butter, add the flour, salt and baking powder and mix. Add the cheese and mix well until a homogeneous mass. If you have a kitchen machine, you can knead the dough in it, using nozzle hook.
3. Form cookies with your hands. I did the standard round shape, but you can dream and make cakes of any shape. Importantly, the size of the cookie was not too small, otherwise it will greatly dry up. To the dough not sticking to hands, grease them with sunflower oil. Place cookies on a baking sheet with parchment and bake for 15-20 minutes until it becomes Golden brown.
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2
180 grams of flour;50 grams of cottage cheese;1 egg yolk;20 milliliters of beet juice;1 tablespoon sunflower oil;20 grams of butter;salt to taste.
1. Beet wash, clean, grate on fine grater and squeeze the juice. If you have a juicer, use it.
2. Sift the flour and knead the dough with yolk and beet juice. If obtaining the right consistency for this amount of flour is not enough, add some more. Put the dough in a bowl and leave in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.
3. Remove the dough, roll out on surface dusted with flour. The thickness of the dough should be approximately 2 mm. Cut the dough into strips width of about 1 inch and boil in salted water with the addition of sunflower oil for 2 minutes. Drain, add butter and cheese. If necessary, add salt.
Servings: 4
1 tablespoon fruit puree from a jar;1 egg;0.5 tablespoon flour;0.25 teaspoon of baking powder;2 grams of salt;50 grams butter;10 grams of cinnamon.
1. Mix all ingredients, knead into the dough.
2. To form triangles and place on parchment.
3. Sprinkle the cookies with cinnamon and orange zest, place in a preheated 180 degree oven for 30 minutes. Then get the cookies.
4. Melt the butter, mix with cinnamon and pour this mixture cookies, then delivering the cookies for another 10 minutes in the oven.
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 90 minutes
Servings: 1
1 Apple;honey to taste;cinnamon to taste.
1. Apple cut into thin-slices predannymi. Thinly slice is very important. It is also very important not to cut his hands during this process, so be careful.
2. Place apples on a baking tray lined with parchment. Important: the apples need to lay in a single layer.
3. Send in the oven at 80 degrees. Here you need to see what structure you want to. If you want, that they were crispy, then dry them in the oven for an hour and a half. But if you like chips softer, it will last forty minutes. I love it when they crunch just like potato chips.
4. Remove the apples, sprinkle with cinnamon and add the honey. Enjoy the unreal flavor.
It is also possible to attach to the process of making your children, who will be able to help.
