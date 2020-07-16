Reconfinements and progression of the compulsory wearing of the mask
July 15, 2020 17h39
Updated at 22: 59
Ivan Crown
Agence France-Presse
Juliette Michel
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — In Asia, in Europe and in the Americas, the pandemic COVID-19 has caused Wednesday, a wave of reconfinements and new measures such as the mandatory wearing of the mask, which is gaining ground especially in the United States, countries such as paralyzed by the force of the epidemic.
More than 13.4 million people — a fraction of the actual number of infections, because of the differences in methods and means of accounting from one country to the other — have contracted the new coronavirus. More than half are considered restored, and about 580 000 deaths have been identified in the world.
Latin America and the Caribbean have passed through Wednesday on the threshold of the 150 000 deaths due to the COVID-19, of which almost half are in Brazil. The region is the second most bereaved by the pandemic, with 151 022 dead, behind Europe (203 793).
In the United States, the contagion is accelerating almost everywhere. The country recorded a new record of contamination over 24 hours on Wednesday, with more than 67 000 cases were reported, according to the counting of the Johns Hopkins university.
Texas has largely contributed, with a new record on a day trip to this State, about 10 790 new cases, reported to local health authorities.
A first governor, the chief executive of Oklahoma, has been contaminated, and the State has recorded its highest level of contamination in a day with 1075 cases additional.
In another rural State, Alabama, the mask has been made mandatory, backwards, by the governor. More than half of the States had already decreed as an ultimate measure in order to avoid a reconfinement, not to mention countless cities.
Regardless of the place, Americans will now be forced to cover his face to do their shopping in the more than 5,000 stores, Walmart, the largest retail chain in the world that has followed the examples of Apple or Starbucks.
“You almost have to start from scratch and say, “well, we can stop this nonsense”, said Wednesday, dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease specialist and adviser to the us government, at the Atlantic magazine.
Some models predict nearly 100 000 new deaths by November in the United States, compared with 137 000 today.
In Asia, 10 % of the indian population has been reconfinée in the night from Wednesday to Thursday, with the recovery of two weeks of restrictions for the 125 million inhabitants of the State very poor of Bihar (North-East).
In Patna, its capital city, thousands of people had ignored the rules of social distancing to stock up on the markets before the entry into force of this new containment.
“During the previous confinement, we ran out of rice and flour because you failed to buy it before its implementation. This time, we have decided not to repeat this mistake”, explained to AFP a woman, Neelam Devi.
The day before, the measure had been restored for a week to Bangalore (South), the heart of indian high technology.
Caracas reconfinée
In Hong Kong, bars, gyms and hairdressing salons had to be closed again Wednesday, and gatherings of more than four people were banned in the city-State, which had recorded successes in the fight against the sars coronavirus.
In Japan, Tokyo is at its highest level of alert following an increase in cases reported, announced on Wednesday the governor of the capital, Yuriko Koike.
South Africa, the country most affected by the pandemic on the african continent, now has more than 300 000 cases of contamination by the virus and a curfew has been reimposed Sunday.
In Latin America, where the spread is also accelerating, Venezuela has placed the six million inhabitants of the capital, Caracas, and those of the neighboring State of Miranda, in the containment is strict since Wednesday morning.
The president of the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, in which the contamination has been confirmed by a second test, remains quarantined in his home, but says “go well”. Peru, also very touched, has appointed Wednesday its third Health minister since the beginning of the pandemic.
The “Cocktail” of influenza and coronavirus
In Europe, if the worst seems to be past, the risk of resurgence are taken very seriously, as evidenced by the reconfinement Wednesday in the city of Lleida and of several surrounding villages and towns in Catalonia (north-east Spain), after a tussle with the justice.
A solemn tribute to the victims of the COVID-19 will be made in Spain on Thursday in the presence of european leaders and the WHO. Presided over by king Felipe VI, the award ceremony will take place in front of the royal Palace of Madrid, and of the people affected by the pandemic to take the floor.
Ireland would reopen fully its bars Monday, but it has postponed Wednesday the last phase of the déconfinement the 10th of August. Only the pubs that are used to eat are open. The masks are now mandatory in the stores.
In the longer term, the continent must prepare to face an interaction, in the form of a “cocktail” pest, with the seasonal flu in the fall, warned Wednesday the european Commission.
“Homes more and more important, located in many member States, are reported. The preparation is essential, especially before the months of fall and winter,” stressed the european commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides.
“We need to protect our economies, our societies and our citizens from a new wave, like the one we experienced in the previous months, and against the interaction of the seasonal flu with the COVID-19. I call it a ‘cocktail party effect”, she insisted.
On the economic front, the airlines have asked for the “knees” to the passengers to help out by accepting assets rather than to seek refunds for the cancelled flights during the public health crisis.
In this context, Disneyland Paris, first tourist destination private in Europe, has re-opened its doors to the public on Wednesday with a limited capacity, after four months of closure due to the epidemic. With the offices of the AFP in the world