Record levels of COVID-19 in the world, especially on the american continent
The message “More than 500,000 lives in the world of”e is projected on the statue of Christ the Redeemer that dominates the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from the top of mount Corcovado.
2 July 2020 11: 38 am
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES – The spread of the new coronavirus has reached unprecedented levels in the world, particularly on the american continent, where the number of cases and deaths continue to explode, the United States and Brazil in the lead.
The seven days have been the worst week in terms of infections from the pandemic of COVID-19 is a part of China in late 2019, according to the balance sheet of the world Health Organization (WHO).
“Since a week, the number of new cases exceeds 160,000 per day”, said Wednesday the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The previous seven days, more than 150,000 contamination day-to-day had been enumerated, according to a report drawn up by the AFP.
And “60% of all cases of COVID-19 identified so far have been reported during the last month”, stressed Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The epicenter of the current epidemic, the american continent are approximately 2.7 million infected individuals on approximately 10.7 million in the world.
First world power and the country most grief-stricken of the planet (most of 128.000 deaths), United States on Wednesday rose to a record level with more than 50,000 new cases in 24 hours.
The country is grappling with a weekend sensitivity, with Saturday, the national holiday of July 4th -a traditional occasion for family reunions and gatherings, which will take place under restrictions renewed or pause in the déconfinement, in several States, including California (West).
The counties at risk have been invited to waive the traditional fireworks.
This return to the restrictions comes at a time when the u.s. economy has created 4.8 million jobs in June – a record in a month – thanks to the reopening of shops, bars and restaurants, allowing for a decrease in unemployment larger than expected, announced on Thursday that the department of Labor.
The unemployment rate in the United States amounted to 11.1%, better than may’s (13.3 per cent) but far from its historical low of pre-pandemic (+3.5% in February).
“A comprehensive approach”
In Latin America and the Caribbean, the situation also remains worrisome, particularly in Brazil, where more than 1,000 dead have again been recorded in 24 hours, bringing the balance at the top of the 60,000 deaths, according to the ministry of Health.
Despite this, restaurants, cafes and bars of Rio de Janeiro reopened Thursday after three months of inactivity, a “return to normal” gradual deemed premature by the experts.
In Peru, a leader of indigenous, Santiago Manuin, who defended the land rights of amazonian communities, died Wednesday of the COVID-19, according to his family.
Indigenous peoples in Latin America are particularly vulnerable, because of the weakness of their immune systems and centuries of neglect of the State.
Latin America could save more than 400,000 deaths within three months for lack of sanitary measures more stringent, according to the pan american health Organization (PAHO).
The COVID-19 has already killed at least 516.300 people on the planet, according to a count by Thursday of the AFP.
Then that starts the summer season, many countries are trying to limit a shortfall already of considerable tourism and the sectors that depend on it, already estimated at potentially between 1,200 to 3,300 billion, by the UN.
The EU, where the epidemic has stalled in spite of the subsistence of the households of contamination and reopened on Wednesday targeted its borders. It authorized the flights from 14 countries from all continents, as well as China, subject to reciprocity, which is not currently the case.
But Hungary, as a member country, reported Thursday that it does not account, for health reasons, reopen for the time its borders to countries outside of the EU.
SMES in danger
Outside the EU, the Serbian authorities have hardened on Thursday the measures of restriction, in the face of a resurgence of cases of COVID-19, and re-opened in Belgrade hospitals are completely dedicated to our patients.
In the rest of the world, other countries heavily dependent on tourism, are also trying to save the season. Despite more than 1,000 infections per day since the end of may, Egypt was reopened Wednesday to the famous pyramids of the Giza plateau.
And Cuba has reopened Wednesday to the foreign tourists to the paradise islands of the Cayos even if no theft tourist is not yet landed.
Very many other economic sectors have been affected. The IMF expects a slower recovery than hoped and a global downturn of 4.9% in 2020.
Backbone of economies, small and medium-sized enterprises are among the most affected and, despite the billions of dollars allocated by governments to help to keep, fight to survive.
In Africa, in Chad, in particular, traders, employees, but also the most poor mired in poverty, may not rely on any system of national solidarity.
Although less draconian than elsewhere, the restrictions were enough to destabilize the economy of this country among the poorest in the region, yet a producer of oil since the year 2000.
The cultural sector is also threatened. The Rolling Stones to Eric Clapton through Paul McCartney, Depeche Mode, or Iron Maiden, 1.500 artists and personalities from the world of music in britain, on Thursday called on the government to rescue urgently the industry concerts, private of public.
In the sports arenas, the return of the public is not going without a hitch: the final of the Danish Cup was interrupted for nearly a quarter of an hour Wednesday evening, supporters refusing to abide by the rules of distancing imposed in the stadium.
The point on the pandemic in the world
The pandemic has killed at least 516.370 dead in the world, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources, Thursday, at 11: 00 GMT.
The United States in total 128.062. Following Brazil (60.632 dead), the Uk (43.906), Italy (34.788) and France (29.861).
If one compares the number of deaths to the population of the country, the most affected by the pandemic are in descending order by the Belgium with 842 deaths per one million inhabitants, the United Kingdom (647), Spain (607), Italy (575), Sweden (532), France (457), the United States (387), and Brazil (285). Germany, for example, far behind (107).