Records “Dynamo”. Individual achievement in UEFA club competition
The official website of “Dinamo” offers to remember the club records and record holders. Today’s material will focus on the individual achievements of the team in the competition.
The first part of the text – analysis European matches. The second European Cup goals.
Again note the incredible margin of Olexandr shovkovskyi from the rest of the team in the number of matches. The shot is almost half a second ahead of Oleg Gusev, and the gap between Oleg Blokhin – 65 matches!
Moreover, shovkovskyi is the only player in the history of “Dinamo”, which played in competition more than 100 matches (in our team).
The TOP 10 players of Dinamo’s matches in the European Cup (team)
1. Olexandr Shovkovskyi – 144
2. Oleg Gusev – 98
3. Andriy Yarmolenko – 80
4. Oleg Blokhin – 79
5-7. Serhiy Rebrov – 73
5-7. Valentin Belkevich – 73
5-7. Maksim Shatskikh – 73
8. Denys Harmash – 68
9. Andrey Gusin – 66
10. Andriy Nesmachniy – 63
As you can see, the Dynamo of the Soviet era is only one player – Oleg Blokhin. This is easily explained phenomenon: in those years was a completely different tournament format, with no group stages, so he played fewer matches.
TOP 5 players of the current Dynamo squad in UEFA club competition (in the team, taking into account loaned)
1. Denys Harmash – 68
2. Serhiy Sydorchuk – 51
3. Vitaliy Buialskyi – 48
4. Viktor Tsygankov – 37
5. Tomas KENDZERA – 32
Among the top scorers in the history of “Dynamo” in the European Cup stands out Serhiy Rebrov is the only player that is in the form of our team scored 30+ goals in the continental tournament.
TOP 10 scorers Dynamo in the European Cup
1. Serhiy Rebrov – 31
2. Oleg Blokhin – 26
3. Andriy Shevchenko – 25
4. Maksim Shatskikh – 23
5. Oleh Husiev – 22
6. Andriy Yarmolenko – 19
7. Artem Milevskiy – 16
8. Leonid Buryak – 14
9-10. Diogo Rincón – 12
9-10. Vladimir Onishchenko – 12
TOP 5 scorers of the current Dynamo squad in UEFA club competition (in the team, taking into account loaned)
1. Vitaliy Buialskyi – 10
2-3. Viktor Tsygankov – 8
2-3. Denys Harmash – 8
4. Benjamin Of Verbic – 7
2 goals were scored by Tomas KENDZERA, Vitaly Nikolenko, Artem Besedin, Sergey Sidorchuk.