Recovery of festivals : “A beautiful novel” and “a challenge” for the FEQ
The director-general of the Festival d’été de Québec, Anne Hudon
Share
August 5, 2020 18h03
Updated at 20h33
Share
Recovery of festivals : “A beautiful novel” and “a challenge” for the FEQ
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
The government’s announcement on authorizing the resumption of cultural events has been termed the “good news”, Wednesday, by the team of the Festival d’été de Québec (FEQ) and 3RD. But it was, however, too early to pronounce on the consequences of this new situation on its own projects by the end of 2020.
“We welcome this relaxation of the sanitary rules which gives us a better predictability for the coming months”, noted the director-general of the FEQ and 3RD, Anne Hudon.
“It is a good news for events that wish to propose creative ways of making living an experience to the people, in the respect of the rules that remain (250 people maximum, rule of two
meters), she added. However, capacity remains a challenge for many developers. When the time is right, the increase in the number of people allowed will certainly give a better impetus to the various projects.”
In normal times, the subsidiary of the FEQ 3RD would have been to attach the strings of the event Saint-Roch XP, which combines cuisine, music and arts and generally presented in September. Last year, the company had also attempted the coup of outdoor shows in the winter with the first presentation of the festival Slide.
Remains to be seen if the permission given to you by Quebec, the constraints are matched and the time all in all tight will allow 3RD restart the machine in the short term.
Recall that the provincial government was lifted on Wednesday a ban linked to the organisation of festivals and cultural events. It had been imposed in April and would continue until the end of the month of August.
Developers must ensure, however, that the number of visitors to their sites be restricted to 250 persons, and that the separation physical is respected between people who do not live under the same roof.