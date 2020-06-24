Recovery post-COVID-19: Quebec wants to buy units of the Quebec inc.

The minister of the Economy Pierre Fitzgibbon

June 24, 2020 15: 16

Updated at 16h58

Philippe Teisceira-Lessard

The Press

Quebec wants to invest in businesses in quebec, and take interest in some of them, including — possibly — the shoe retailer Aldo.

This is the plan outlined by the minister of the Economy Pierre Fitzgibbon in an interview with the financial agency Bloomberg, and the subject of an article that appeared today. Bloomberg is an international benchmark for the business community.

“Everywhere in the world, governments are generally more interventionist in the economy, due to the need for new capital”, he said. “In some cases, we need to buy shares of companies.”

Le Soleil

