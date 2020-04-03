“Red”: master class
Photo: Renaud Philippe
The piece focuses on the work of the painter, focusing less to the body of the characters as their speech.
The Long dialogue between a master and his assistant, Red offers an immersion in the work of the painter the united states of america Mark Rothko : a text extremely cerebral, in the staging of Olivier Normand, reveals a character vibrant. Created in London in 2009 on a composition of the playwright and screenwriter, united states of america John Logan (Gladiator, Alien : Covenant), the piece focuses on the work of the artist, focusing less to the body of the characters to their speech ; these will appear here and there in the service of a theoretical landscape to establish, in a closed session to air dry master class.
Taken up by his ” employer “, the young wizard discovers a man remote and dry, busy in his workshop with no windows to a huge order for the restaurant Four Seasons in New York. Quietly, their trade with him to prove to the thought of a man absorbed in his work, but also deeply sensitive.
The ideas and the heart
The challenge for the stage director Olivier Normand (The dream of a summer night, The caucasian chalk circle) was to transcend the abstractions that build the exchange. In the reading he proposes, the text reveals an intelligence that is not deployed in vain ; between the two considerations on the cubism and the apollonian of the work of Rothko, or the advent of pop art, it manages to remain relevant — that is to say, sensitive to the heart that beats behind these ideas.
Beyond his rants and his formulas in a peremptory nature, the master reveals a man concerned, concerned about the “spiritual vacuum of the modern man” — we are at the end of the 1950s and Rothko understands already what Guy Debord théorisera a few years later in his booklet on the show. “I fear only one thing in life, tell the painter to his assistant : one day the black will swallow the red. “
Steven Lee Potvin (Foreman, if Joé Ferguson), whose gestures to the original too, it becomes comfortable to be able to find it, past the drought of the initial exchanges, to confront them with force on the master : this order that it has accepted is not in the process of giving up on this anime the more viscerally ? Michel Nadeau, who revives here with the boards, slips, for its part, in the role of Rothko as in slippers. His interpretation was sober, which keeps him from being unilaterally — and foolishly — sufficient, reveals a man cold and authoritarian, but honestly, without prevarication.
The with musical interludes, grandiose, do we convince not as much as the superb scene (from Véronique Bertrand) all in height, in the form of a table, reproducing a workshop, ochre and warm that embodies all of this life that could mask the aridity of the lyrics. Dynamic, but measured, the stage is shaping, in the end, an object of the theatrical clear : a lesson very beautiful on the artistic quest, but also on the hard work of fidelity to its ideals.
Red
Text : John Logan. Translation : Maryse Warda. Directed by : Olivier Normand. With Steven Lee Potvin and Michel Nadeau. A production of Lined, until march 21,