The filming of <em>Red Quantum</em> is made in Montreal.
27 April 2020 9h27
Red Quantum: a horror movie that happens at the right time
Victoria Ahearn
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The zombies have often been used in popular culture as a metaphor of the fears and threats of the collective, including infectious diseases and their effects on the body and society.
The film of the Montreal Jeff Barnaby Red Quantum (Blood Quantum) arrives on digital platforms on demand Tuesday, and tells the story of a community fictional First Nations immune from an outbreak of zombies broke out. There are obviously parallels that give cold in the back with the pandemic COVID-19 as well as other recent events.
“The idea of immunity and infection and the fear of other people — people who could infect them, to know who is sick and who is not sick — have suddenly taken a turn very serious,” stressed the star of the film, Michael Greyeyes, in a recent telephone interview from his home in Toronto.
“And I think when the public will look at this film, he will say: “Wow, this is about us. It is about our experiences. It is about xenophobia and racism, and a sense of terror unexpressed.” I think the public will love.
“I hope that this will exacerbate, not our own terror existential. But it is for this reason that we turn to the horror movies.”
Red Quantum was first presented at the international film Festival in Toronto in September and was released in cinemas last month. But the closures related to the COVID-19 have prevented this from happening, where the output video-on-demand, on Tuesday.
The writer-director mi’kmaq montreal Jeff Barnaby began to develop the film 13 years ago as a cultural critique, in order to contextualize the colonialism and the dynamics of the peoples of the First Nations within the limits of the company post-colonial.
He also wanted to show the effects of societal pandemics, including the xenophobia and paranoia.
The decor — reserve mi’kmaq isolated inundated with foreigners who are not immunized pose a threat to the community as they seek refuge from the epidemic, and is meant to symbolize the systemic problems, including violent oppression, trauma and forced assimilation faced by the indigenous peoples.
Michael Greyeyes plays the chief of police to the reserve fictitious indian Red Crow. Elle-Maija Tailfeathers taking the role of a nurse in a hospital where the patients begin to turn into zombies.
Other cast members include Forrest Goodluck, Kiowa Gordon, Kawennahere Devery Jacobs and Olivia Scriven.