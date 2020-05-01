Reentry may 11: teachers will have access to masks in their region
April 30, 2020 16: 56
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The primary teachers are preparing a little bit at the back to school may 11, in their region, while several should have access to masks to protect themselves from sars coronavirus.
Teachers ‘ unions, joined by The canadian Press on Wednesday and Thursday, indicated that they had had discussions about this with the centres of school services in their respective region.
In many cases, the management is committed to provide protective masks to reassure the teachers. But wearing a mask will be voluntary.
The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), which represents the majority of primary school teachers, studying it for a few days the ability to render itself accessible to its members masks are washable. It said Thursday that it is currently in discussion with several suppliers.
Regions
Suzanne Tremblay, president of the education Union of the Ottawa, which is affiliated to the autonomous Federation of education (FAE), has reported that its members are still “very concerned” about this autumn, as the crisis of the coronavirus is not complete.
She reported that two of the three school boards in the area have already made commitments to provide masks. Discussions were to take place with the third, at the time of the interview.
“In the end, we will be there, but in safe conditions. We will be present, but we are worried about, it is in the unknown. It is not known how it will evolve. There is still a lot of unanswered questions ”
Suzanne Tremblay, president of the education Union of the Outaouais region
In the region of Granby, Sophie Veilleux, president of the education Union of the Haute-Yamaska, which is affiliated with the AWF, also reports a lot of “skepticism” on the part of its members to respect the safe distance of two meters with the children.
At the time of the interview, she also met with the center for academic services of his area to claim that the masks are placed at the disposal of teachers who want to. “I still have confidence that the school board will understand the needs of teachers and that we will find a common ground”, a-t-it summary.
Annie-Christine Tardif, president of the trade Union of education of the region of Québec, confirms that the supply of masks, “”it secures much staff”.
It claims to even have access to gloves and visors for the special classes, where children can have seizures, and toddlers.
“Is this what our members want to see their students? Yes, some are anxious? Yes. We are beginning to see a little how it takes place. It is hoped that the discussions that continue, they will feel more secure,” said Ms. Late.
At the CSQ, the president Sonia Ethier has applauded this access masks for those who want it. “We are very supportive of these initiatives, school boards, and we are willing to contribute to the reflection regarding preventive measures in the workplace”, she commented.
Similarly, the ministry of Education and higher Education has published a guide that answers various questions related to the COVID-19.
The teachers unions are also awaiting the recommendations of the national Institute of public health and the Committee on standards of equity, fairness, and the health and safety of the work.