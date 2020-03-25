Reese Witherspoon celebrated the day of birth in the campaign

While in the walking network meme on the subject of how the March and April birthdays will celebrate birthday alone, blowing out their candle, Reese Witherspoon found a different way to celebrate a nice event without breaking the rules of isolation.

Together with her husband and children, she went Hiking in the beautiful deserted tracks and said that this birthday was to her very much.

One of the best birthdays of my life!

So many thoughtful, beautiful and heartfelt messages from you! Poems, homemade food, wonderful speech from my friend and long walk on the nature with family. All this gifts from the heart!

Thank you all for making me feel loved. I’m incredibly happy woman, wrote Reese, posting photos from his 44 years.

Earlier, the actress has published photos from another walk: this time, while away time in the absence of social activity, she decided with her friend Laura Dern, with whom he starred in the TV series “Big little lies”.

The actress has done a series of selfies, showing how they spend time outdoors, following all rules for distancing.