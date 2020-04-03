Reese Witherspoon has revealed the secret to her porcelain skin
Favorite beauty tool are very affordable.
Smooth skin and smooth complexion Reese Witherspoon without exaggeration can be called the “hallmark” of the star. And it turned out that the secret of her beauty is simple: in an interview with Refinery29 Reese said that for many years using the gel cleanser Cetaphil and always takes him to a shooting and travel.
Do not rush to dismiss and say: “Nonsense! The trick in expensive Hollywood beauticians”. Without them, of course, Reese is not complete. But the same beauticians in one voice say: without proper home care, which starts with proper cleansing, the effect of salon procedures will be much more modest. The basic formula of “gentle but deep cleansing + moisturizing + SPF” mandatory for the Hollywood gods, and for “mere mortals”.
Before the gel cleanser, which chose Reese, — it is formulated especially for owners of oily and combination skin. The manufacturer States that the gel helps to fight blackheads and gently exfoliates the skin without drying. So regular use Cetaphil in combination with moisturizer and regular homemade masks really should help to align and refresh the complexion to the level of “like train”.